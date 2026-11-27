Ras Al Khaimah is preparing to announce an advanced marine transport project within days, introducing new technology that could significantly cut journey times and offer passengers a faster alternative to travelling by car.

The upcoming project, which will include transport solutions being implemented for the first time in the region, is expected to improve connections within Ras Al Khaimah and beyond the emirate as part of a wider transport development strategy leading up to 2030.

Speaking to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the Ras Al Khaimah Energy Summit, Dr Mohammed Abdullah Al Sharhan, Director of the Strategic Planning and Investment Department at Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA), said agreements related to the new marine transport services would be announced soon.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“There are agreements that will be announced very soon regarding highly advanced marine transport,” he said.

Al Sharhan indicated that the new solutions would significantly reduce journey times compared with travelling by road, describing them as a first for the region.

He said the authority was working on marine transport plans covering destinations within Ras Al Khaimah as well as connections outside the emirate.

The plans form part of the authority’s strategy to diversify transport options and provide faster, more convenient travel for residents and visitors.

While specific routes, journey times and the technology behind the service have not yet been disclosed, Al Sharhan indicated that further details could be announced within the next two to three days.

Flying taxis to connect Al Marjan Island and Jebel Jais

Alongside its marine transport plans, Ras Al Khaimah is targeting the third quarter of 2027 to begin flying taxi operations, initially connecting Al Marjan Island and Jebel Jais.

Al Sharhan said the project is among the authority’s key initiatives to support the emirate’s growing tourism and economic sectors while introducing new mobility options.

An agreement has been signed with Skyports to develop infrastructure for flying taxi operations, with station design work already underway.

The first phase will focus on the two major tourist destinations, with additional locations being considered as part of the authority’s plans for 2030.

Although no specific journey times have been confirmed, Al Sharhan said flying taxis would significantly reduce travel times compared with conventional transport.

One connected journey, from home to destination

Beyond introducing new modes of transport by air and sea, the authority’s long-term vision is to create an integrated transport network that allows passengers to move easily between different services without relying entirely on private cars.

This includes expanding smaller mobility options such as bicycles and electric scooters, with a project planned in Al Nakheel and future connections to major bus stations.

Autonomous vehicles could also help passengers travel between their homes, workplaces and public transport hubs.

For example, a resident could cycle or take an autonomous vehicle from home to a bus station before continuing to work using public transport.

The authority is also working towards integrating transport services through digital applications, allowing passengers to view available routes, plan journeys involving different modes of transport and make payments seamlessly.

Al Sharhan said the authority’s planning focuses on three questions passengers typically ask: how they can reach their destination, how long the journey will take and whether the service is safe and reliable.

By connecting different modes of transport, the authority aims to make public transport a more convenient and practical choice for everyday journeys.