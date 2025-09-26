UAE: RAK-Dubai travel time to be cut to nearly half with new lanes, bridges on Emirates Road

An upgrade of Emirates Road that will help reduce travel time by up to 45 per cent for commuters coming from Ras Al Khaimah, passing through Umm Al Quwain and Sharjah, and reaching Dubai and vice versa has started, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) announced on Friday.

With an estimated cost of Dh750 million and an implementation period of two years, the project includes expanding the road from three to five lanes in each direction over a distance of 25km, starting from Al Badee Interchange to Umm Al Quwain. This will increase the road's capacity to around 9,000 vehicles per hour, or a volume increase of 65 per cent.

The project also involves the development of Interchange No. 7 by constructing six directional bridges with a total length of 12.6km and a capacity of up to 13,200 vehicles per hour, in addition to the construction of 3.4km of service roads on both sides of the main road.

MoEI noted the project will help ease traffic congestion and improve the flow of movement on one of the most heavily used federal roads. Additionally, it is expected to contribute to reducing emissions caused by traffic jams, as well as supporting trade and the flow of goods and services between the Emirates.

“The Emirates Road enhancement and upgrade project is not merely an expansion of a vital road, but a qualitative leap towards building a more advanced, efficient, and sustainable federal road network capable of meeting the demands of rapid population and economic growth,” said Youssef Abdullah, assistant undersecretary for the Federal Infrastructure Projects Sector at MoEI.