Petrol price drop in UAE: How some motorists could save over Dh200 monthly

For nearly three months, UAE motorists found themselves combining errands, leaving one family car parked and even switching to the Metro for part of their commute as fuel prices climbed.

With petrol prices set to fall from July 1, commuters said that the savings may not be life-changing, but they will bring some much-needed relief. Depending on how much they drive, some residents estimate they could save more than Dh200 a month — money they plan to put towards shopping, summer holidays or simply reducing household expenses.

The UAE on Monday announced lower fuel prices for July, with Super 98 dropping from Dh3.95 to Dh3.40 per litre, Special 95 from Dh3.83 to Dh3.29, and E-Plus 91 from Dh3.76 to Dh3.21. Diesel will also become cheaper, falling from Dh4.33 to Dh3.60 per litre.

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Saving over Dh200 a month

For Sulaiman Sheikh, a resident of Al Nahda in Sharjah who commutes to Al Barsha six days a week, the reduction could save him around Dh235 or more every month.

Sheikh, who drives a Kia Cerato, fills up about eight times a month. During the months of rising fuel prices, he sometimes parked his car at Centrepoint or Etisalat Metro stations before continuing his journey by Metro to cut down on fuel costs.

“It's not a huge amount, but every dirham counts. There were days when taking the Metro for part of the journey made more sense. With prices coming down, I hope in coming months, I won't have to think twice before driving,” he said.

One car stayed at home

The rising cost of fuel also changed driving habits for Firaz Abu Hamdan, a JLT resident working in real estate.

Driving a Toyota Avalon, he travels between 100 and 150 kilometres on around 15 days every month for property site visits and fills his vehicle about five times a month. Based on the latest fuel prices, he estimates he could save around Dh240 every month.

“For the last few months, one of our cars would usually stay parked while the other was used for most trips. We will probably continue being careful, but the savings can now go towards shopping before our summer vacation.”

'Every dirham counts'

Fazil Hussain, a resident of Al Garhoud who drives a Range Rover said that he may also save a few hundred dirhams monthly. “He spent around Dh900 on fuel last month and the previous month and expects to save about Dh125 with the latest reduction.

“We also started using just one car whenever possible. The savings aren't massive, but every dirham counts. It could go towards buying new clothes or other expenses before our holiday.”

Habits may slowly change

While none of the motorists expect the latest reduction to dramatically change their monthly budgets, all agreed it would make daily driving a little less stressful. Over the past few months, residents said that they had avoided unnecessary trips, planned errands more carefully and looked for ways to reduce fuel consumption.

“It doesn't feel like a huge reduction. But it's a positive start. We just hope prices continue to come down in the months ahead.”