New pedestrian bridge to connect Dubai Mall Metro Station to Coca-Cola Arena

With a capacity of approximately 10,000 people per hour, the crossing is designed to manage pedestrian flow during large concerts and events, reducing congestion around City Walk

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 9 Nov 2026, 5:54 PM
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Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Meraas, a Dubai Holding Real Estate company, will officially open a new 110-metre pedestrian bridge on Tuesday, connecting Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station to Coca-Cola Arena at City Walk.

With a capacity of approximately 10,000 people per hour, equal to 59 per cent of the arena's single-event crowd capacity, the crossing is designed to manage pedestrian flow during large concerts and events, reducing surface-level road crossings and easing congestion around City Walk.

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The bridge is part of the RTA's broader road safety drive, which has seen the number of pedestrian bridges and tunnels in Dubai grow from 26 in 2006 to 178 by end of 2025, while the pedestrian fatality rate dropped from 9.5 deaths per 100,000 people in 2007 to 0.22 in 2025.

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The project is part of a wider infrastructure collaboration between the RTA and Dubai Holding, targeting improved connectivity between residential, commercial, and tourism destinations. It also forms part of the RTA's five-year plan for 2026 to 2030, which includes building 31 pedestrian bridges and tunnels across Dubai.

Opened in 2019, Coca-Cola Arena has a total capacity of 17,000 and is operated by Legends Global under the ownership of Dubai Holding. The bridge is expected to particularly benefit the arena's visitors, who attend a year-round calendar of live events, concerts, and sporting fixtures, offering a safer and more direct route during peak crowd times.

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