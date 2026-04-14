Parkonic announces revised membership fees at Discovery Gardens from April 15

Residents of Discovery Gardens will be able to avail discounted subscription parking rates starting April 15, Parkonic announced.

The revised subscription plans are as follows:

Monthly: Dh672

Quarterly: Dh1,999

For six months: Dh3,999

Annually: Dh4,999

As of January 2026, a monthly membership was set at Dh945 and a quarterly membership at Dh2,625.

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Parkonic noted that the update was coordinated with the relevant stakeholders, taking into account community feedback, as part of the ongoing review of the parking framework in Discovery Gardens.

Residents can activate their free parking permits through the Parkonic tenant registration portal. Paid parking subscriptions are also available through the Parkonic website and mobile app. The community developer, Nakheel, sent out emails requesting that residents secure parking before enforcement begins.

Tenants are required to provide the title deed, Ejari and their lease agreement to complete the registration process. Parkonic clarified that Approval is subject to document verification and is not instant. After registering their vehicles, they are required to activate resident parking eligibility via the PARKONIC+ App using an authorized PIN they will receive via email from PARKONIC.