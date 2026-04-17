'Outstanding payment' texts? Parkin warns Dubai residents against fake toll fee messages

Residents in Dubai have been urged to stay alert after Parkin issued a fresh warning about scam messages targeting motorists with fake payment requests.

Dubai's largest paid public parking company cautioned residents to be wary of texts asking for payments through unverified links, stressing the importance of verifying all information through official Parkin channels.

Recommended For You

"You may receive messages claiming outstanding payments and asking you to pay through unverified links," Parkin said. "Avoid clicking on unfamiliar links. Check all information and make payments through official Parkin channels only."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This is not the first time such warnings have surfaced.

Earlier this year, several UAE residents reported receiving suspicious messages claiming they had pending toll fees in Abu Dhabi, urging them to click on a suspicious-looking link to make their payment.

In one case, a resident received a message, titled 'DARB-Alert', said, "Pending Status: Please settle overdue toll fees (AED 4.00) to avoid the issuance of a AED 100.00 fine and traffic points today, Jan 20."

The message included an "official link" and also urged the resident to "Reply Y to open the secure payment portal."

However, the message originated from a non-UAE number — a red flag that prompted online discussions, with users advising others to verify sender details and cross check on the DARB application for any pending toll fees on their account.

Similar reports emerged on online forums, including messages labelled as 'Final Enforcement Warning', each carrying different suspicious payment links.

Authorities have repeatedly stepped in to address the issue. In February, Ras Al Khaimah Police warned motorists against fake traffic toll messages impersonating official toll authorities, urging the public not to engage with such texts or unknown senders.

Motorists were urged to always verify whether the sender is a company licensed by the authorities.

The UAE Cybersecurity Council (CSC) also highlighted the importance of safeguarding personal information online. Publishing or sharing sensitive personal information on social media can increase exposure to fraud and other cyber risks.

The council noted that scammers often use publicly available data to craft targeted attacks.

How to spot toll payment scam texts

These scam messages always follow a pattern. They typically claim the unpaid toll balances and threaten penalties or account suspension if immediate payment is not made. In some cases, the sender’s number may be spoofed to appear as if it belongs to a legitimate toll company.

The messages usually include a link that closely resembles an official website. However, the link leads to a phishing site designed to steal personal or financial information. Scam texts may also pressure recipients to make payments through non-standard methods, such as gift cards or wire transfers, which is a strong indicator of fraud.

Other warning signs include messages sent from international numbers, multiple recipients listed in the same message, and generic greetings such as 'Dear Customer' instead of addressing the recipient by name.

Authorities reiterate that toll operators generally do not collect overdue payments through text messages, nor do they use threatening language to rush customers into immediate action.