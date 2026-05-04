Parkin to enforce parking guidelines, flag violations at 3 malls, including Dubai Mall

Parkin announced it will enforce proper parking services across key shopping destinations in Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, and Marina Mall.

The smart parking solutions company, in partnership with real estate giant Emaar Properties, will seek to enforce proper parking guidelines like ensuring the appropriate use of People of Determination parking, improving traffic flow, and optimising the utilisation of parking facilities.

The engagement will focus on safeguarding designated PoD parking, ensuring these essential facilities remain accessible only to those entitled to use them.

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Parkin will integrate its Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) platform into existing Emaar infrastructure targeting PoD bays at the relevant locations. Once a vehicle parks in a dedicated PoD bay, Parkin’s AI-driven enforcement system will automatically scan the registration plate to verify the presence of a valid PoD permit.

If no valid permit is identified, the potential contravention will be flagged to a Parkin inspector at the Company’s command centre. Following this review, and where appropriate, a penalty notice may be issued.

To help reduce genuine cases of accidental PoD parking, a short grace period will be applied to allow the vehicle to be relocated. In addition to its camera-based enforcement technology, Parkin will conduct dedicated field inspections across the three sites to ensure comprehensive compliance with Dubai’s parking regulations.