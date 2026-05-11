Dubai's Parkin introduces parking fees in Damac Hills

Dubai-based Parkin said fees have been applied in Damac Hills, under the code 676H. The parking hours are from 8am to 10pm on Monday to Saturday.

The tariffs are as follows:

Half an hour: Dh2

1 hour: Dh4

2 hours: Dh8

3 hours: Dh12

4 hours: Dh16

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The firm also offers subscription packages, which includes:

1 month: Dh300

3 months: Dh800

6 months: Dh1,600

1 year: Dh2,800

As earlier reported by Khaleej Times, Parkin said the number of parking fines issued increased by 32 per cent to 754,300 in the first quarter of 2026, compared to 569,300 in the same period last year, as the company continued to expand its portfolio and introduce a new smart scan car camera system.

In February 2026, it commenced a trial of an alternative smart scan car camera system by installing the technology on a single inspection vehicle.

The roof-mounted scan camera system is designed for deployment in some of Dubai’s more congested areas, reducing the need for on-foot field inspections.

“This approach is expected to be particularly effective during the summer months, when daytime temperatures in Dubai can exceed 45°C. The company’s smart scan inspection fleet increased from 27 to 28 vehicles during the quarter,” it said.