Paid parking to begin at 3 Lulu Hypermarket locations in Dubai

Parkonic announced on Friday that paid parking will come into effect immediately at three of the hypermarkets

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 27 Feb 2026, 11:31 AM
Parkonic has announced the launch of paid parking at three new locations. Paid parking will come into effect at three Lulu Hypermarket stores in Dubai.

These are the locations:

  • Rashidiya

  • Dubai Investment Park 1

  • Al Warqa

Parkonic also recently announced that on-street parking facility will soon be rolled out in Dubai's Silicon Oasis Zone A. They announced that the regulation is coming soon and that paid parking will apply 24x7, including Sundays and public holidays.

More to follow