Over half of UAE residents buying, renting EVs due to lower costs

More than half – 52 per cent – of UAE residents are buying and leasing electric vehicles (EVs) due to lower car usage and maintenance costs than fuel vehicles, according to a study released by Roland Berger.

The other key considerations for buying and leasing EVs are protecting the environment and the higher level of intelligence of battery electric vehicles.

Roland Berger's EV Charging Index 2025 shows that the UAE leads the GCC by EV sales volume, with nearly 24,000 battery and plug-in hybrid units sold in 2024. Saudi Arabia saw EV sales jump over tenfold from 2023, reaching more than 11,000 units.

The UAE also leads in EV charging station deployment, with Dubai alone having a network of over 1,270 public charging points across the emirate as of August 2025.

On October 1, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) signed a contract with Enoc Group to expand the EV fast-charging network at the fuel retailer’s service stations across Dubai to enhance infrastructure to meet rising electric vehicle demand.

“Just 12 months ago, the region's EV landscape was described as ‘nascent but becoming increasingly dynamic,’ with the UAE leading adoption, followed by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, while policy incentives and infrastructure were still evolving. Today, the picture is markedly different. The average EV sales penetration rate across the GCC countries (Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia) doubled from two per cent to roughly four per cent in 2024. This impressive expansion rate puts the region among the fastest-growing EV markets worldwide, albeit from a low baseline,” said Arvind CJ, partner, automotive sector lead, Roland Berger Middle East.

33% UAE owners use semi-private, shared chargers

Similarly, satisfaction with the overall charging experience is equally impressive. Qatar (97 per cent), the UAE (95 per cent) and Saudi Arabia (94 per cent) now outperform many mature EV markets such as the Americas (91 per cent), Europe (89 per cent), Roland Berger said in the EV Charging Index 2025.

The study found that the home charging accounts for around 50 per cent of EV charging on average. Saudi Arabia leads in private home-charger ownership, with 62 per cent of EV drivers having their own unit. The UAE is the regional hub for shared access, with 33 per cent of EV owners using semi-private or shared chargers. Qatar sits in between, with 59 per cent owning a private charger and 28 per cent sharing, showing strong home coverage despite a smaller public network.

Roland Berger survey revealed that the demand picture is shifting from early-adopter curiosity to mainstream intent.

Nearly nine out of 10 – 91 per cent – GCC respondents who currently own a battery electric vehicle say they would consider one as their next car, well above the global average of 87 per cent, with the UAE peaking at 94 per cent, second only to China’s 99 per cent.