5-minute drive: New Dubai bridges, tunnels at 4 key junctions to ease traffic

Four major intersections in Dubai are being upgraded with new bridges, tunnels, lanes and service roads to improve traffic flow across some of the city’s busiest routes.

The works form part of the Oud Metha and Al Asayel Streets Development Project, which covers roads linking Oud Metha Street, Sheikh Rashid Road, Al Asayel Street, Al Wasl Club Street, Al Khail Road and Dubai-Al Ain Road.

The project is expected to cut travel time from 20 minutes to five and will serve key areas, including Zabeel, Al Jaddaf, Oud Metha and Umm Hurair. A new three-lane bridge has already opened, with two tunnels and another bridge due to follow by the end of August.

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Here is what is changing at each intersection:

1. Oud Metha Street and Sheikh Rashid Road

The upgrades are intended to improve traffic movement towards Al Garhoud Bridge, Dubai-Al Ain Road and Bur Dubai.

An additional lane will be added to the left-turn ramp from Oud Metha Street onto Sheikh Rashid Road towards Al Garhoud Bridge.

The ramp’s capacity will increase to 1,800 vehicles per hour.

The service road on Sheikh Rashid Road between the existing bridge and the Al Zahrawi Street exit will be upgraded to reduce traffic overlaps and improve road safety.

Right-turn lanes from Sheikh Rashid Road onto Oud Metha Street towards Dubai-Al Ain Road will increase from two to three.

The capacity of this movement will rise to 4,000 vehicles per hour.

A tunnel will connect the Oud Metha Street service road to the Sheikh Rashid Road intersection for motorists heading towards Bur Dubai.

2. Oud Metha Street, Al Asayel Street and Al Wasl Club Street

Three bridges are included in the development of this intersection, improving links between Al Asayel Street, Al Wasl Club Street and Al Khail Road.

A two-lane bridge serves traffic travelling from Al Asayel Street towards Al Wasl Club Street.

A three-lane bridge serves motorists travelling from Al Khail Road towards Al Asayel Street.

A separate two-lane bridge will serve left-turn traffic from Al Asayel Street towards Oud Metha Street.

The left-turn bridge will have a capacity of 2,400 vehicles per hour.

The access road leading to Al Wasl Club will be improved.

The club’s entry and exit points will also be upgraded to reduce traffic overlaps.

3. Al Wasl Club Street and Al Khail Road

The works at this intersection are intended to improve traffic heading towards Al Khail Road and Business Bay Crossing.

A two-lane bridge serves motorists travelling from Al Asayel Street towards Al Khail Road in the direction of Business Bay Crossing.

The bridge can accommodate 3,000 vehicles per hour.

The exit from Al Wasl Club Street towards Al Khail Road will be expanded to two lanes.

A service road will be constructed on Al Wasl Club Street in both directions.

Vehicle parking spaces will also be provided.

4. Zabeel Palace Street, Al Khail Road and Oud Metha Street

The fourth intersection upgrade will improve traffic movement between Al Khail Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road, Oud Metha Street and Al Wasl Club Street.

An additional lane will be added to the left-turn ramp from Al Khail Road towards Dubai-Al Ain Road.

The ramp’s capacity will double from 900 to 1,800 vehicles per hour.

A one-lane tunnel will serve traffic travelling from Dubai–Al Ain Road towards Al Wasl Club Street.

The tunnel will accommodate 1,200 vehicles per hour and help reduce traffic overlaps.

The existing bridge from Al Khail Road towards Oud Metha Street will be widened from two lanes to three.

Its capacity will increase from 2,200 to 3,300 vehicles per hour.

The project forms part of the Sheikh Rashid Corridor Development Project and is intended to support Dubai’s urban expansion and population growth.