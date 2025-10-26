As the population of the UAE continues to grow, rules have to be updated to account for the addition of traffic onto the roads. Authorities in the country therefore constantly update traffic laws in order to make the streets safer and travel more efficient.

Over the last couple of months, various emirates have introduced new rules and technology onto their roads — some to prevent accidents and some to reduce congestion and make commutes easier for residents.

Here are some of the updates in the UAE:

1. Darb toll system in Abu Dhabi

It was announced that from September 1, 2025, the Darb toll system in Abu Dhabi would work with different timings and an updated payment structure.

Here is what changed:

The tariff schedule in the evenings from Monday to Saturday have changed from 5pm-7pm to 3pm-7pm.

Daily and monthly toll caps have been removed.

Authorities said that the changes were made to increase traffic flow and reduce congestion during peak hours.

2. New variable speed limit system in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi has announced a new variable speed limit (VSL) system starting Monday, October 27, on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road.

Electronic signs adjust speed limits based on real-time road conditions such as congestion, incidents, work zones, or weather. They are connected to a central control system that receives data from sensors or traffic cameras.

Speed will change dynamically in response to:

Adverse weather conditions

Peak-hour congestion

Major events

Roadworks or lane closures

The variable speed limits aim to reduce accidents and congestion more efficiently, using real-time data.

3. Delivery riders in Dubai banned from fast lanes

It was announced that delivery riders would be prohibited from using high-speed lanes in Dubai from November 1, 2025.

Under this new regulation, delivery bikes can no longer use the two leftmost lanes on wider roads with five lanes or more, and the leftmost lane on roads with three or four lanes. Roads with one or two lanes can be used freely.

While an earlier 2021 rule already prohibited delivery riders from using the leftmost lane, this upgraded rule was introduced to address a rise in traffic accidents involving these bikes. The new rule has been praised by delivery riders and other residents alike as a way to protect motorists in the emirate.

4. Dedicated lane for certain vehicles in Sharjah

From November 1, 2025, motorists in Sharjah will have to make sure they are driving in the right lane for their vehicle.

Dedicated lanes will be be allocated for motorcycles—including delivery bikes—heavy vehicles, and buses on major and secondary roads across the emirate.

The far-right lane is reserved for heavy vehicles and buses. The leftmost fast lane is prohibited for motorbike riders. They may ride on the two right-most lanes on four-lane roads. On three-lane roads, they can use the middle or right lane, and only the right lane on two-lane roads, in accordance with traffic regulations.

There is a fine of Dh1,500 and 12 traffic points if a heavy vehicle does not comply with this regulation, and one of Dh500 if drivers do not comply with traffic signs and instructions.

5. Smart speed limiters in Ajman

Ajman announced that smart speed limiters in taxis and limousines will automatically regulate vehicle speeds in the emirate.

The new devices identify the vehicle's location in real-time and the specified limits for that particular area. It then compares the permitted speed with that of the car and syncs them automatically.

The speed limiters aim to reduce risky driver behaviour on the roads, enhancing the safety of passengers, drivers and other road users.