4 new UAE traffic rules from January 2027: How they could make roads safer

New UAE traffic provisions scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027, have been welcomed by RoadSafetyUAE, which says its research highlights the need for tighter controls on e-scooter use, child-seat safety, driver fatigue and delivery operations.

The organisation said the measures place greater responsibility on motorists, fleet operators, businesses and educators to help make the country’s roads safer.

The provisions form part of Cabinet Decision No. 174 of 2026, concerning the implementing regulations of Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 on the Regulation of Traffic.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“We applaud the responsible public stakeholders for this new set of rules and clarifications,” said Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of RoadSafetyUAE.

He said the private sector, educational institutions, fleet operators and individual road users must now play their part.

E-scooter permits: Minimum age set at 15

Under Article 59, licensing authorities will issue permits for electric bicycles, electric scooters and small-wheeled cycles, including mopeds and scooters.

Applicants must be at least 15 years old, and permits will remain valid for three years. The devices may be used only on routes and roads designated by the relevant authorities in each emirate.

RoadSafetyUAE called for these designated areas to be clearly identified and widely communicated.

Citing Ministry of Interior figures, the organisation said e-scooter accidents rose by 97 per cent in 2025 compared with 2024.

A joint study with Al Wathba Insurance, released in June 2026 and involving 1,010 respondents, found that 93 per cent had witnessed unsafe or reckless e-scooter riding, while 90 per cent said riders’ behaviour made them feel unsafe.

The survey also found that 89 per cent had observed riders using prohibited areas, while 88 per cent wanted more dedicated infrastructure.

RoadSafetyUAE said permits could help improve riders’ understanding of the rules, particularly among younger users. It also urged adults to set a positive example by following safety requirements.

Child seats: Ownership and regular use remain concerns

Article 11 requires appropriate safety seats for children aged four and under, according to the statement. Seats must match the child’s height and weight, be fitted in the rear and comply with applicable national standards.

Medical exceptions require an official certificate and an attendant accompanying the child in the rear seat. In vehicles without rear seats, a child seat may be installed in the front only if it is rear-facing and the airbag is deactivated.

RoadSafetyUAE said the renewed focus was important given gaps in ownership and use.

Its May 2026 study with Al Wathba Insurance, involving 1,010 respondents, found child-seat ownership stood at 72 per cent for children aged up to four. Among those who owned seats, only 79 per cent said they always used them.

Just 52 per cent reported always using child seats when travelling in a taxi, limousine or a friend’s car.

Reasons cited for not owning or using seats included children resisting restraints, parents believing they were safe drivers and the assumption that short trips did not require protection.

The organisation proposed greater involvement from hospitals, kindergartens and early schools, including prenatal education and newborn discharge policies requiring parents to show a child car seat.

Driving capped at nine hours

Article 7 prohibits driving when fatigue or exhaustion compromises a person’s ability to operate a vehicle safely, the statement said.

It also establishes a maximum driving period of nine hours within any 24-hour period, subject to adjustment by the Federal Traffic Council.

RoadSafetyUAE welcomed the measure but said further details were needed on implementation and technical requirements, including the use of tachographs to record driving activity.

Education would be essential for fleet operators, owner-drivers and other affected road users, it added.

Delivery riders: Safety beyond speed

Under Article 10, delivery drivers must wear the prescribed uniform, carry a valid professional permit and use approved systems installed in their vehicles.

The provisions also prohibit carrying a passenger on a motorcycle during deliveries and using backpacks to transport orders. Designated, approved delivery equipment must be used instead.

RoadSafetyUAE said monitoring technology could improve safety, citing a 2018 trial with MiX Telematics and a delivery fleet that recorded a 43 per cent reduction in tracked unsafe-driving behaviours.

However, it urged businesses to address pressure on riders to deliver quickly.

A January 2025 survey with Al Wathba Insurance found that 80 per cent of delivery customers would accept an order arriving two minutes later than expected, while 64 per cent would accept a five-minute delay.

The organisation recommended non-commission-based employment contracts, advertising that does not prioritise delivery speed, and stronger rider education.

The new provisions are a positive step, RoadSafetyUAE said, but safer roads will also depend on clear communication, enforcement and shared responsibility.