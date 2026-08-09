New tunnel to connect Dubai-Al Ain Road, Oud Metha Service Road

Dubai has opened a new tunnel connecting traffic flow from the Dubai–Al Ain Road to the Oud Metha Service Road, the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced.

The new, single-lane tunnel spans 260 metres, and has a capacity of 1,200 vehicles per hour. It seeks to reduce traffic and improve vehicle flow, providing a smoother, more convenient journey.

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The tunnel is part of the broader Oud Metha Road and Al Asayel Street Development Project, which was 90 per cent complete as of late July, according to an RTA update.

How the project will improve traffic flow

The project includes the construction of bridges spanning 4.3km and roads extending 14km, and increases the capacity of Oud Metha Road by 50 per cent.

The project supports several service, residential and development areas, most notably Zabeel, Al Jaddaf, Oud Metha and Umm Hurair, as well as Latifa Hospital and Al Wasl Club, according to Mattar Al Tayer, Director General of Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at RTA.

The population of the areas served by the project is expected to exceed 420,000 by 2030. The new project will also increase the capacity of Oud Metha Street from 10,400 vehicles per hour in both directions to 15,600 vehicles per hour in both directions. It will reduce travel time from 20 minutes to 5 minutes, an improvement of 75 per cent, Al Tayer said.

New bridges opened earlier

In late July, RTA opened a three-lane bridge with a capacity of 3,600 vehicles per hour, serving traffic from Al Khail Road towards Al Asayel Street via Al Wasl Club Street.

RTA opened two bridges in March. The first, a two-lane bridge, has a capacity of 2,400 vehicles per hour, and is located at the intersection of Oud Metha Street with Al Asayel Street and Al Wasl Club Street.

The second, also a two-lane bridge, has a capacity of 3,000 vehicles per hour, and is located at the intersection of Al Wasl Club Street with Al Khail Road.