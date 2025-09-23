New transport policy in Abu Dhabi schools: No child under 15 can walk home alone

Abu Dhabi schools updated their transportation policies, focusing on safety, student discipline, and convenience. According to the Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek), schools must ensure the safety of all students during their transport to and from school. If you are a parent or student, understanding this transport policy is crucial.

Safety is top priority

Schools are responsible for the safety of every student during the bus journey, even when third-party operators are used. This includes training students on bus and pedestrian safety. Bus supervisors are now required for students under 11, ensuring your younger children are closely monitored.

Picking up younger children

Children under 15 are no longer allowed to leave or reach school without an adult. A parent or an adult appointed by parents must be present at the drop-off point. If they are not, the child will be returned to school after other students are dropped off.

Elder siblings (15 years or above) are permitted to pick up younger siblings (Grade 1 and above) in place of the appointed adult only when parents provide a signed consent form to the school. The consent form must state:

Parent(s) recognise that the elder sibling's maturity level is sufficient for the task.

Parent(s) have explained the responsibility to the elder sibling and that the latter is aware of what it means.

Schools shall not be liable in case of any incidents resulting from this policy.

Non-school bus transportation

Students in Cycle 3 (Grades 9 to 12, which corresponds to ages 14 to 17 or 18) may travel to school unaccompanied using non-school transportation such as bicycles or scooters. Parents must sign a consent form acknowledging their responsibilities, as the school's supervision only begins on campus.

School buses are exclusively for students

School buses cannot be used for transporting anyone other than students. Field trips, however, may use tourist buses if they meet specific safety and technical requirements, such as seat belts, fire extinguishers, and first aid kits.

Bus fees are regulated

Fees are proposed by operators based on the Integrated Transport Center (ITC) School Bus Fee Framework and approved by ADEK. Any exceptional fee increase requires ITC coordination before approval.

These updates are important for student safety, effective school transport management, and clear communication with parents. There are other important updates that must be followed.

Journey duration and routes

The maximum duration of a journey for a school bus must not exceed 60 minutes from the first pick-up to the final drop-off point as specified by the Integrated Transport Centre.

Students will only be picked up and dropped off at designated points. The bus supervisor will ensure that a guardian of a student (below 11) is present to receive the student at the drop-off point. If the parent is not present, they will return the student to school.

School bus staff requirements

Drivers and bus supervisors must hold ITC permits and be registered. A supervisor for students under 11 is a must, and only female supervisors must be employed unless the bus is all-boys with older students.

Traffic management at schools

Schools must maintain the traffic and have a plan in place for safe pick-up and drop-off.

A trained staff task force should manage daily traffic operations during peak hours.

Emergency and communication plans must be updated and shared with parents.

Schools must also provide designated parking areas for buses and staff vehicles.