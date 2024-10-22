New traffic rules: Dubai to now impound vehicles for up to 30 days for 14 driving offences

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

The Dubai Police will now impound vehicles for up to 30 days for multiple traffic offences. Using mobile phones while driving, tailgating and sudden deviation are among the offences that will lead to the vehicle being confiscated for 30 days.

The federal traffic law specifies fines of between Dh400 and Dh1,000 and four black points for these offences. With this new law amendment, the 30-day impoundment will be an additional penalty in Dubai.

According to a copy of the Official Gazette that Khaleej Times has seen, phone driving has been defined as being distracted by devices while driving. Sudden deviation of the vehicle in a manner that poses a danger to lives and property, or traffic safety, and not leaving enough safe distance from the vehicle in front will also result in the 30-day impoundment.

The same additional penalty applies if a heavy vehicle fails to adhere to lane discipline.

The amendment further specified 14-day impoundment for these offences:

Entering the road without making sure it is clear

Reversing the vehicle in a manner that poses a danger to life or property or traffic safety

Lane indiscipline

Stopping in the middle of the road for no reason

Dangerous overtaking

Lack of necessary safety and security conditions in the vehicle

Stopping the vehicle on the shoulder of the road in non-emergency situations, or overtaking vehicles from the shoulder

Driving a vehicle without a licence plate

Driving a vehicle in a manner that obstructs traffic

Making changes to the vehicle colour without permission This is not the first time that Dubai has introduced additional penalties for reckless driving. Last year, authorities specified a Dh50,000 fee for releasing seized vehicles for serious traffic offences.