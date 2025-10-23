New traffic law in Sharjah: Dedicated lanes for bikes, lorries, buses from November 1

Starting November 1, Sharjah Police will regulate the use of traffic lanes for motorbikes, heavy vehicles, and buses. The move aims to improve road safety, optimise mobility, and ensure smoother traffic flow, the General Command of Sharjah Police announced on Thursday.

In coordination with the Roads and Transport Authority, Sharjah Police confirmed that dedicated lanes will be allocated for motorcycles—including delivery bikes—heavy vehicles, and buses on major and secondary roads across the emirate.

The authority clarified that the far-right lane is reserved for heavy vehicles and buses. Motorcycles may use the third and fourth lanes from the right on four-lane roads. On three-lane roads, motorcycles can travel in the middle or right lane, while on two-lane roads, they must stay in the right lane, in accordance with traffic regulations.

Surveillance operations will run around the clock using radars. Sharjah will also deploy smart camera systems on various streets to monitor traffic to ensure compliance with the designated routes and traffic instructions.

According to the federal law, Article 8 stipulates a fine of Dh1,500 and 12 traffic points if a heavy vehicle does not comply with the mandatory route, while Article 70 stipulates a fine of Dh500 if drivers do not comply with traffic signs and instructions.

The General Command of Sharjah Police urged all road users to follow traffic regulations and stick to the assigned lanes. The initiative reflects the police’s commitment to promoting traffic safety, maintaining smooth road movement, and enhancing the overall quality of life in the Emirate.

This comes after Dubai's RTA banned delivery riders from using high-speed lanes starting November 1. Delivery bikers will be prohibited to use the two lanes on the left on wider roads with five lanes or more, and the leftmost lane on those with three or four. On two-lane roads or smaller, riders may use either side freely.

Similar lane restrictions apply in other emirates. In Abu Dhabi, delivery riders are allowed to use only the right lane on roads with speed limits of 100 km/h and above, while the two left-most lanes are off-limits. In Ajman, delivery bikes must stick to the two right lanes on three- or four-lane roads, avoiding the left-most lane.

In addition to delivery bike regulations, restrictions for heavy vehicles have also been tightened. Since the start of 2024, vehicles weighing over 65 tonnes have been banned from UAE roads.

Further, since January 27, 2025, new rules were enforced in Abu Dhabi to improve traffic flow and road safety. Heavy vehicles, including freight trucks, tankers, and construction equipment, will be prohibited from using roads during peak traffic hours. From Monday to Thursday, the restrictions apply from 6.30am to 9am and from 3pm to 7pm. On Fridays, the ban will be enforced during the morning hours and additionally from 11am to 1pm.