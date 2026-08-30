New Dubai road project to cut journey time to 10 minutes on Al Meydan Street

Dubai is set to get a major new road corridor aimed at easing traffic and improving connections between some of the emirate’s fastest-growing residential and development areas, after the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) awarded two contracts worth a combined Dh1.161 billion for the Al Meydan Street Development Project.

The project, scheduled for completion by the end of 2028, will develop key intersections along Al Meydan Street, adding 3.7km of bridges and 17km of roads, as well as cycling tracks connecting to Dubai’s existing cycling network.

The road upgrades will serve communities with a combined population of more than 500,000, including Dubai Hills, Nad Al Sheba, Mohammed Bin Rashid Gardens, Dubai District One and Al Barari.

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The RTA said the works have been split into two contracts to speed up construction while ensuring the different components remain integrated.

Travel time to fall from 30 minutes to 10

The project is expected to make a noticeable difference to journeys across Dubai, particularly by providing an alternative route alongside Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at RTA, said the authority was taking a proactive approach to expanding Dubai’s road network in line with the emirate’s population and economic growth.

“RTA follows a proactive approach to planning and delivery, focused on developing an integrated and highly efficient road network that keeps pace with urban, population and economic growth and delivers high levels of traffic flow and mobility flexibility,” he said.

The new corridor will increase the capacity of north-south traffic routes by 18 per cent, while a key journey between Al Manama Street and Dubai–Al Ain Road and Umm Suqeim Street is expected to become significantly shorter.

Al Tayer said the project would reduce that journey from 30 minutes to 10 minutes — a 66 per cent reduction in travel time.

“Al Meydan Street is one of Dubai’s key strategic corridors, running parallel to and supporting Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road,” he said.

“The project will strengthen connectivity across the main road network, provide alternative routes that improve traffic distribution, enhance traffic flow, and increase mobility efficiency between key areas.”

New bridges, interchanges and cycling links

The first contract covers about 14km of works between Latifa bint Hamdan Street and Umm Suqeim Street, as well as the development of Al Marabea’ Street from Dubai Hills to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

A major element will be the transformation of the Al Marabea’ Street-Al Meydan Street junction into a grade-separated interchange, with bridges extending 1,600 metres and four lanes in each direction. The interchange will be capable of handling up to 14,400 vehicles per hour in both directions.

The first contract will also create a direct three-lane connection between Al Marabea’ Street and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, with capacity for 7,800 vehicles per hour in both directions.

For residents of Nad Al Sheba, a 700-metre elevated link on Dubai–Al Ain Road towards Nad Al Hamar Street will improve access to the main road network.

The second contract covers Al Meydan Street from First Al Khail Street, through Al Khail Road, to Muscat Street. It includes around 2km of new surface roads linking Al Meydan Street with Latifa bint Hamdan Street.

The existing signalised Al Meydan Street-Muscat Street junction will also be converted into a multi-level, grade-separated interchange, with 1.4km of bridges and four lanes in each direction.

The upgrades will also include cycling underpasses beneath Al Meydan Street, helping connect the corridor with Dubai’s wider cycling network.

Al Tayer said the project was designed not simply to add road capacity, but to create a more connected and sustainable network.

“It will also raise the capacity of north–south traffic corridors by 18 per cent and reduce travel time from Al Manama Street and Dubai–Al Ain Road to Umm Suqeim Street from 30 minutes to 10 minutes, an improvement of 66 per cent,” he said.

Road projects to create wider Dubai corridor

The Al Meydan Street project will work alongside the recently launched 12km Latifa bint Hamdan Street Development Project, creating an interconnected network between major arterial roads including Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street.

The Latifa bint Hamdan project includes seven bridges and eight tunnels and is expected to handle around 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions, with daily trips projected to exceed 130,000.

Once complete, it is expected to cut travel time between Umm Al Sheif Street and Emirates Road from 33 minutes to 15 minutes, a reduction of 54 per cent.