Rush-hour drive on Dubai's newest bridge to Business Bay: Less traffic, faster ride

Dubai's newest bridge is already improving commutes for motorists traveling to Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, and other major areas of the emirate.

Khaleej Times drove on the newly opened three-lane bridge connecting Al Khail Road to Al Asayel Street during peak hours and found traffic moving freely throughout the route.

The drive was smooth, with clear lane markings and overhead signboards. The bridge provides a wide, uninterrupted connection to Al Asayel Street, continuing toward Al Khail Road and Business Bay.

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Opened by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on July 26, the bridge is part of the broader Oud Metha and Al Asayel Streets Development Project. RTA expects it to reduce travel time on this route from approximately 20 minutes to five.

Motorist Sameed Shah stated that the new route has already become his preferred option. Shah, who works near Dubai Mall and lives in Abu Hail, plans to use the bridge regularly, noting it has significantly improved his daily commute. "It has made a huge difference already," he said. "This will be my regular route from now on."

Abdel Rahman, an artist living in Sharjah and working in Al Quoz, said the bridge has improved traffic flow, though he believes the full impact will be evident once residents return from summer holidays and schools reopen.

"Right now we can already see a massive difference," he said. "But we will know the actual impact once everyone is back after the summer break. The bridge connects directly to one of Dubai's main roads, so it should help many motorists."

During the Khaleej Times drive, vehicles moved continuously without the stop-start traffic previously common on this stretch. The bridge's width and open views toward Downtown Dubai enhanced comfort, and clearly marked lanes allowed for easy merging.

The new bridge accommodates traffic from Al Khail Road to Al Asayel Street via Al Wasl Club Street and can handle up to 3,600 vehicles per hour.

According to RTA, the Oud Metha and Al Asayel Streets Development Project is now 90 percent complete. Two tunnels and another bridge are scheduled to open by the end of August. Upon completion, the project will improve four major intersections, increase Oud Metha Street's capacity by 50 percent, and reduce travel time by up to 75 percent.

The broader development will benefit residential and commercial areas such as Zabeel, Al Jaddaf, Oud Metha, and Umm Hurair, as well as key destinations including Latifa Hospital and Al Wasl Club. RTA projects the population served by the project will exceed 420,000 by 2030.