Dubai has revealed the new design for the Metro Blue line trains, including smart technologies and modern designs, with enhanced passenger comfort.

The next generation of Dubai Metro trains will have a design capacity of 675 passengers and a total capacity of up to 1,246 passengers per journey.

While the three types of cabins will remain as they are with the other lines — Gold class, Silver class and the Women and Children cabin — the new trains will feature some upgrades.

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Gold class passengers will have access to premium seating and wireless charging, keeping up with technological developments and the needs of the customer. The cabins will also have intelligent lighting.

The dedicated carriage for women and children will feature seats in a blush tone, further demarcating the cabin from the others. The new trains have been designed to make journeys more comfortable, safer and efficient.

Here is a list of features in the new Dubai Metro Blue Line trains:

Exterior: Motorised sliding doors for every cabin, new aerodynamic design inspired by power and speed and large panoramic windows.

Gold class: Premium experience with screens showing the time and temperature outside; seats with rotatable armrests and charging points; wireless charging capability between seats; and a "starry-sky" ceiling with pinpricks of light designed to mimic the night sky.

Silver class: Contrasting colours to guide passenger flow, foldable seat separators and two-tone priority seating.

Women and children's cabin: Soft blush tones on the seats and doors.

Smart technology: Smart climate control capabilities, saving up to 20 per cent of HVAC energy; latest technologies to show current and next stations, date and time and digital advertisements.

Discover the next generation of Dubai Metro trains for the Blue Line, combining contemporary design, smart technologies and enhanced passenger comfort. With a design capacity of 675 passengers and a total capacity of up to 1,246 passengers per journey, the new trains feature Goldâ¦ pic.twitter.com/DEsCUczAlI — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 22, 2026

Earlier on Sunday, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inspected progress on the new Metro line, and revealed that it was nearly 30 per cent complete — on track for its planned September 2029 opening.