Two new Darb toll gates in Abu Dhabi? Motorists spot installations near Ghantoot, Al Qurm

Motorists commuting between Dubai and Abu Dhabi have noticed new Darb toll gates installed on the E11 highway, with residents wondering if this means an expansion of Abu Dhabi's smart toll system.

Two newly installed structures have been spotted on E11, one southbound towards Abu Dhabi, right after the Abu Dhabi–Dubai border near Ghantoot, and another northbound towards Dubai before Exit 403. A second set of toll gates has been seen by commuters in the Al Qurm area, installed in both directions.

Unlike existing bridge-based toll points in Abu Dhabi city, these new installations are positioned directly on the road, indicating a potential expansion of toll coverage beyond traditional entry bridges. The installations are clearly marked as 'Darb Ghantout Toll Gate' and 'Darb Al Qurm Toll Gate' respectively. Neither are operational yet.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

Khaleej Times reached out to QMobility for clarity on the installations and activation of the new gates. However, the authority was unable to provide any details: "At this stage, we are unable to share further details regarding future installation or expansion plans. Please note that any updates or developments will be officially communicated through our official channels."

No information is available either as to whether the new installations are intended for daily motorists or heavy vehicles.

Below are the two sets of toll gate installation spotted by motorists:

The Darb toll gate system in Abu Dhabi

The Darb system is Abu Dhabi’s electronic road toll network operated on key entry roads into the city. It was launched in 2021 and covered four main bridge entry points into Abu Dhabi Island — Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Al Maqtaa Bridge and Mussafah Bridge. Each vehicle crossing is detected through automatic number plate recognition (ANPR).

The toll system was designed to reduce traffic congestion during peak hours, encourage public transport and improve traffic distribution across major highways.

Darb toll timings and charges

Authorities revised Abu Dhabi's Darb toll operations in September 2025, charging Dh4 per passage during weekday peak hours from Monday to Saturday. The toll applies between 7am and 9am and again between 3pm and 7pm. Outside these periods, crossing the toll gates is free on weekdays. Sundays and official public holidays remain toll-free all day.

The system requires an initial registration fee of Dh100, with Dh50 credited back to the motorist’s account. There are no daily or monthly caps on toll charges. Unregistered vehicles face penalties starting at Dh100 for the first offence, Dh200 for the second, and Dh400 for the third. Maintaining an insufficient balance incurs a Dh50 daily fine.

Exemptions are available for people of determination, senior citizens, and retirees.