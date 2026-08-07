Watch: Car overturns in multi-vehicle collision after 4WD breaks down on Abu Dhabi road

Several multi-vehicle collisions caused by vehicles stopping on busy roads have prompted Abu Dhabi Police to issue a fresh warning to motorists, urging them to stay alert and avoid stopping in live traffic lanes unless absolutely necessary.

In a video shared by the Abu Dhabi Police, the first clip shows a vehicle slowing down in the rightmost lane, causing the two cars behind it to reduce speed as well. However, a fourth vehicle failed to notice that traffic had slowed and crashed into the car ahead, triggering a chain-reaction collision that pushed the vehicles into one another like dominoes.

The second clip shows a driver failing to notice a broken-down vehicle ahead, causing a multi-vehicle crash. As the occupants got out of one car, leaving its door open, another speeding vehicle slammed into it, sending the car flipping onto two other vehicles before it landed upside down on the road.

Watch the video below, as shared by Abu Dhabi Police:

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The Abu Dhabi Police said the video highlights the dangers of vehicles stopping in the middle of the road and drivers becoming distracted instead of paying attention to changing traffic conditions.

The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate warned that stopping in the middle of the road — whether due to a tyre puncture or another emergency — poses a serious risk to all road users. Whenever possible, motorists should continue driving to the nearest exit or another safe location rather than stopping in a live traffic lane.

If the vehicle cannot be moved, drivers should immediately contact the Command and Control Centre by calling 999 for assistance. Police said this helps authorities respond quickly, reduces the risk of serious secondary crashes, and keeps traffic flowing safely.

The authority also reminded motorists to remain fully focused on the road, avoid distractions, and be prepared to react to unexpected situations, stressing that vigilance can help prevent serious accidents.

UAE authorities have repeatedly urged motorists to remain attentive and responsible behind the wheel, warning that reckless driving poses a serious threat to lives and road safety.

In early 2025, Sharjah introduced steep release fees for impounded vehicles. For reckless driving or offences such as riding motorcycles in restricted areas, vehicle owners must pay Dh20,000 to secure the release of an impounded vehicle. In cases of driving without a licence, the release fee rises to Dh30,000.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai have already implemented a Dh50,000 fine for reckless driving. In Ras Al Khaimah, penalties can reach up to Dh20,000, along with a three-month vehicle impoundment. If fines are unpaid and vehicles remain unclaimed after three months, they are auctioned.

The UAE has strict rules and regulations in place to ensure the safety of its residents and tourists. One among those are the hefty fines on overspeeding.

Motorists can be subject to fines up to Dh2,000 with 12 black points for over speeding in Dubai. To know the full list of traffic fines in Dubai, check out our detailed guide.

Already in place in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai is a hefty Dh50,000 fine for reckless driving while Ras Al Khaimah has a penalty of up to Dh20,000 and a three-month vehicle impoundment policy. If fines are not paid and impounded cars are not claimed within three months, the vehicles are auctioned in Ras Al Khaimah.

These stringent measures aim to enhance road safety and deter reckless driving across the UAE.