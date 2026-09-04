Watch: Vehicles overturn after sedan rams into pickup truck on Abu Dhabi road

Abu Dhabi Police on Friday, September 4, warned motorists against stopping in the middle of the road after a crash that triggered a series of collisions on a highway.

In footage released by Abu Dhabi Police, a white vehicle is seen ramming into a pickup truck in the first clip. The impact sends the pickup towards the barrier on the leftmost lane, where it overturns and tumbles into the adjacent lane. The force of the crash also appears to have damaged the road surface.

After the crash, several vehicles were left stopped in the middle of the highway. Some motorists got out of their vehicles and used their phone flashlights to warn approaching drivers of the obstruction.

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In the second clip, a vehicle blocking two lanes was struck by an approaching car whose driver appears not to notice the obstruction in time. The impact triggered a chain of collisions involving several other vehicles, with one eventually overturning.

The authority highlighted the dangers of distracted driving and stopping in the middle of the road, warning that such situations can put motorists and other road users at serious risk.

Check out the video below, as shared by Abu Dhabi Police:

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Rubbernecking can lead to fines

Abu Dhabi Police said stopping on the road during an emergency poses an extreme danger to other road users and urged motorists, whenever possible, to continue driving until they reach the nearest exit or a safe location.

Slowing down to look at crash scenes is a traffic offence in the UAE, potentially resulting in a Dh1,000 fine. Known as ‘rubbernecking’, the behaviour can obstruct traffic, delay emergency response and increase the risk of secondary accidents.

“Rubbernecking is covered by multiple fine categories in the UAE traffic law. It falls under terms like ‘obstructing traffic’ or ‘stopping without cause’,” Dr Eng Mustafa Aldah, founder of MA Traffic Consulting, previously told Khaleej Times.

UAE authorities have also repeatedly warned motorists against stopping in the middle of the road, highlighting the serious risks such behaviour poses to road users.

Stopping on the road without justification can attract a Dh1,000 fine and six traffic points. In the event of a genuine breakdown, drivers are advised to move towards the nearest exit or safe location. If the vehicle cannot be moved, they should call 999 for assistance.

Abu Dhabi Police also urged drivers to remain fully focused while driving, avoid distractions and be prepared to respond appropriately to sudden traffic situations.

The force stressed that attentiveness and vigilance can help motorists avoid unexpected hazards and make the right decision at the right tim

Reckless driving poses threat to lives

UAE authorities have repeatedly urged motorists to remain attentive and responsible behind the wheel, warning that distractions, reckless driving and unsafe stops can put lives at risk.

In early 2025, Sharjah introduced steep release fees for impounded vehicles. For reckless driving or offences such as riding motorcycles in restricted areas, vehicle owners must pay Dh20,000 to secure the release of an impounded vehicle. In cases of driving without a licence, the release fee rises to Dh30,000.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai have already implemented a Dh50,000 fine for reckless driving. In Ras Al Khaimah, penalties can reach up to Dh20,000, along with a three-month vehicle impoundment. If fines are unpaid and vehicles remain unclaimed after three months, they are auctioned.

The UAE has strict rules and regulations in place to ensure the safety of its residents and tourists. One among those are the hefty fines on overspeeding.

Motorists can be subject to fines up to Dh2,000 with 12 black points for over speeding in Dubai. To know the full list of traffic fines in Dubai, check out our detailed guide.

Already in place in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai is a hefty Dh50,000 fine for reckless driving while Ras Al Khaimah has a penalty of up to Dh20,000 and a three-month vehicle impoundment policy. If fines are not paid and impounded cars are not claimed within three months, the vehicles are auctioned in Ras Al Khaimah.

These stringent measures aim to enhance road safety and deter reckless driving across the UAE.