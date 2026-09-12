Speeding motorcycle rams into vehicle on Sharjah road; police warn against tailgating

Sharjah Police on Friday, September 11, reminded motorists to leave enough safety distance from the vehicle ahead, warning that tailgating can leave drivers with too little time to react to sudden stops.

In a video shared by the authority, a motorcycle was seen speeding in the leftmost lane before crashing into a car that was slowing down. The motorcyclist fell after the impact.

The authority said leaving an appropriate distance can give motorists a few extra seconds to react and stop safely. It also urged drivers to remain fully focused, avoid distractions, and be prepared to respond to sudden traffic situations.

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Tailgating is punishable by a Dh400 fine and four black points. In 2024, police said vehicles could be impounded for up to 30 days for multiple traffic offences, including tailgating.

In Dubai, police said in March last year that radars were being used to monitor tailgating offences and issue fines.

The police also rolled out awareness campaigns to ensure motorists leave enough distance from the vehicles in front.

In addition to tailgating, radars will monitor several other traffic violations in Dubai, including driving a vehicle that causes excessive noise. These advanced radars are capable of detecting the noise, its source, and its degree, ensuring accurate enforcement of noise regulations. The penalty for violating this noise limit is a fine of Dh2,000 and the accumulation of 12 black points on the driver's record.

UAE authorities repeatedly urged drivers to remain fully focused while driving, avoid distractions and be prepared to respond appropriately to sudden traffic situations. Distractions and reckless driving and unsafe stops can put lives at risk, authorities noted.

Authorities across the UAE have introduced hefty penalties for reckless driving. In early 2025, Sharjah introduced steep release fees for impounded vehicles. For reckless driving or offences such as riding motorcycles in restricted areas, vehicle owners must pay Dh20,000 to secure the release of an impounded vehicle. In cases of driving without a licence, the release fee rises to Dh30,000.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai have already implemented a Dh50,000 fine for reckless driving. In Ras Al Khaimah, penalties can reach up to Dh20,000, along with a three-month vehicle impoundment. If fines are unpaid and vehicles remain unclaimed after three months, they are auctioned.

The UAE has strict rules and regulations in place to ensure the safety of its residents and tourists. One among those are the hefty fines on overspeeding.

Motorists can be subject to fines up to Dh2,000 with 12 black points for over speeding in Dubai. To know the full list of traffic fines in Dubai, check out our detailed guide.

Already in place in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai is a hefty Dh50,000 fine for reckless driving while Ras Al Khaimah has a penalty of up to Dh20,000 and a three-month vehicle impoundment policy. If fines are not paid and impounded cars are not claimed within three months, the vehicles are auctioned in Ras Al Khaimah.