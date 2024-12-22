'It was a nightmare': Dubai motorists stuck for hours in traffic jam after desert outing

Photos: Supplied

A weekend outing to the popular Half Desert in Dubai turned sour for some visitors as they reported getting stuck in traffic till the early hours of the morning on their way back.

On Saturday evening, thousands of visitors converged on the desert area, a favourite winter spot for residents and tourists alike.

Located about 35km southeast of Downtown Dubai, Half Desert is known for its scenic dunes and cool evening weather, drawing families for barbecues and stargazing. However, the area’s sand-covered internal roads saw massive traffic jams as crowds surged.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The narrow roads, dotted with small roundabouts, were unable to handle the heavy influx of vehicles. By late evening, traffic had come to a standstill, visitors said.

S. Naqvi, a Dubai Marina resident who was accompanied by his wife and teenage son, recounted his ordeal. “There were 10 of us in separate cars. We left the desert around midnight thinking we’d be home in an hour. Instead, I didn’t get home until 4.30am. My friends reached around the same time. It was a nightmare.”

U.F, another motorist, echoed the frustration and said: “Cars were merging from all directions, and it was total chaos. I was worried I’d run out of fuel before even getting close to the exit.”

For families, the experience was particularly distressing. Yasir Mahmood, a Sharjah resident, recounted: “My child was crying, and my elderly mother-in-law desperately needed a washroom. We came for a peaceful evening under the stars, but the honking, tempers, and utter confusion ruined everything.” Relief only came once motorists finally reached the main highway. "We stopped at a fuel station to stretch our legs, use the washroom, and grab something to eat,” said Naqvi. “It was morning by then, so we had breakfast before heading home. At least we could finally move again after a night that felt endless.” Mahmood suggested better planning for future crowds at the site. “This place is a gem during the winter, but without proper management, it turns into a disaster,” he said. “We need designated exit routes and stricter control over reckless driving.” ALSO READ: Dubai: New bridge to now cut travel time down to 3 mins from Hessa Street to Al Khail Road Dubai: Traffic delay time reduced by nearly 50% during evening peak hours at this intersection