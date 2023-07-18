Islamic New Year: Free public parking announced in Sharjah

The emirate's government earlier announced the date for the Hijri New Year holiday for public sector employees

By Web Desk Published: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 3:58 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 4:02 PM

Sharjah Municipality has announced that public parking will be free of cost for the upcoming holiday.

On the occasion of the Hijri New Year, residents in Sharjah will be exempt from parking fees on July 20, 2023.

However, 7-day paid parking zones, which are identified by the blue parking information signs, will continue to be paid on the holiday.

The Sharjah government on Thursday announced the date for the Islamic New Year holiday for public sector employees.

According to a statement by the Sharjah Government's Department of Human Resource, the Hijri New Year holiday will begin on Thursday, corresponding to July 20, 2023.

ALSO READ: