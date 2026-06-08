Several Indian workers among 7 killed in fatal Emirates Road accident

The Indian Consulate in Dubai has expressed deep sorrow over a tragic road accident on Emirates Road that claimed seven lives, including several Indian workers and left nine others injured.

The crash occurred when a minibus rammed into a truck that had stopped in the middle of the road due to a technical fault, according to Dubai Police. Preliminary findings indicated that the bus driver failed to maintain a safe distance or notice the stopped vehicle in time.

Consulate officials visited the hospital to meet the injured and said they are working closely with local authorities to ensure all possible assistance is provided.

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"Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time," the consulate said in a statement.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the Command and Control Centre received a report about the accident, following which traffic patrols and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan advised drivers who experience sudden breakdowns and are unable to move their vehicles to the roadside to take immediate safety measures, including activating hazard lights, placing a warning triangle at a safe distance, ensuring passenger safety, moving away from the vehicle, and contacting police without delay.

On May 14, Khaleej Times reported that nearly 60 per cent of major road accidents in the UAE last year were linked to just four traffic violations, according to an analysis of Ministry of Interior data by RoadSafetyUAE.

Distracted driving accounted for 16 per cent of major accidents, second only to sudden swerving at 18 per cent, while negligence and inattention contributed to another 11 per cent.

In February 2025, Khaleej Times also reported that the UAE recorded 384 road deaths in 2024, with distracted driving ranking among the top five causes.

Last November, authorities in Abu Dhabi similarly shared footage showing distracted drivers crashing into vehicles stopped on the road shoulder. Officials urged motorists not to stop on road shoulders except in emergencies and advised drivers to head to the nearest exit if assistance is needed.

Authorities continue to remind motorists that paying attention behind the wheel can protect them from sudden road surprises and prevent devastating crashes.