GCC Railway connecting 6 countries set for completion by December 2030

GCC Railway is set for completion by December 2030; the network will link all six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC): Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

The total planned length of the network is about 2,177km. Once constructed, the rail will cut commute times for residents, along with facilitating trade and economic exchange in the region.

Here is a map of the existing network, and the future rail to be added, according to the GCC Railway website:

The rail network could prove to be a game-changer for the region, with travel times slashed. A journey between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh would take less than five hours.

In addition to facilitating freedom of movement for citizens and residents, the rail will facilitate trade and joint investments between the GCC states.

As Khaleej Times reported earlier, GCC member states will need to align safety, environmental and technical regulations across the nations to ensure that the cross-border network proceeds seamlessly.

Implementing efficient customs and immigration processes for both passengers and freight is also crucial to avoid excessive delays at borders.

As GCC Railway progresses on its track to completion, UAE also has its very own national network set to open next year. Etihad Rail will connect 11 regions in the country, with travel time between Abu Dhabi and Dubai cut to 30 minutes as the 350kmph train zooms across the two emirates.

Construction works are in full swing in Sharjah; the network will be a relief for Sharjah residents who often commute to other emirates, mostly Dubai, for work, and spend hours of their day in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

