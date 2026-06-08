UAE leads Gulf logistics shift as GCC rail project reaches 50% completion

The Gulf's long-awaited railway network is rapidly evolving from an economic integration project into a strategic necessity, as regional governments accelerate investments in rail infrastructure to strengthen supply-chain resilience, reduce reliance on maritime chokepoints and safeguard trade flows amid continuing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

A new report by PwC Middle East shows the landmark GCC Railway project has reached approximately 50 per cent completion, with full operations targeted by 2030. Spanning more than 2,100km across six Gulf states, the network is expected to become one of the region's most transformative infrastructure projects, reinforcing trade connectivity, economic diversification and logistics security.

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The renewed focus on rail comes as the Gulf faces one of its most challenging geopolitical environments in recent years. Tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz — through which nearly 20 per cent of global oil supplies and a significant share of regional trade pass every day — have highlighted the vulnerability of traditional shipping routes and underscored the importance of developing alternative transport corridors.

Against this backdrop, the UAE is emerging as the focal point of a broader regional logistics transformation.

"The situation highlights the extent to which resilience has become an economic priority across the GCC," said Richard Boxshall, Partner and Chief Economist at PwC Middle East.

While the International Monetary Fund projects GCC economic growth to slow to 1.8 per cent in 2026 from an earlier forecast of 4.4 per cent, policymakers increasingly view infrastructure investment as a critical tool for sustaining long-term growth and strengthening economic competitiveness.

At the heart of the UAE's strategy is Etihad Rail, the country's national railway developer and operator, which has emerged as a cornerstone of the nation's ambition to become one of the world's leading logistics and trade hubs.

Its 900km freight network, operational since 2023, now connects key industrial centres, ports, logistics zones and manufacturing clusters across all seven emirates. The railway currently links four major ports and seven logistics hubs, facilitating the transport of aggregates, sulphur, petrochemicals, construction materials, food commodities and containerised cargo.

Etihad Rail's role has become increasingly evident amid recent regional supply chain disruptions. The company reported transporting more than 459,000 tonnes of cargo and nearly 7,900 containers in just nine days during periods of heightened logistical pressure, demonstrating rail's growing importance as a reliable alternative to road and maritime transport.

The operator's freight fleet has expanded to more than 1,000 wagons, with annual cargo capacity projected to reach nearly 60 million tonnes by 2030. Officials estimate the network will eventually remove millions of truck journeys from UAE roads and help reduce carbon emissions by more than 8 million tonnes annually by 2050, supporting the country's Net Zero 2050 strategy.

A major milestone in regional connectivity is the Hafeet Rail project, the first cross-border railway linking the UAE and Oman. The 238km line connecting Sohar Port to Abu Dhabi via Al Ain is advancing rapidly, with construction intensifying across multiple sections.

Once completed, the project will cut freight transit times between the two countries, improve supply chain efficiency, and strengthen trade relations between two of the Gulf's most important logistics hubs. Bilateral non-oil trade between the UAE and Oman exceeded Dh56 billion in recent years, and officials expect rail connectivity to unlock significant additional growth.

The UAE is simultaneously strengthening other strategic transport assets. PwC highlighted the growing importance of the 380km Habshan-Fujairah pipeline, which allows Abu Dhabi crude exports to bypass the Strait of Hormuz entirely. The pipeline currently transports approximately 1.5 million barrels per day and remains a vital component of the country's energy security strategy.

Saudi Arabia is pursuing a similar resilience agenda. The Kingdom has expanded rail cargo services, increased freight train frequencies and strengthened multimodal logistics links connecting the Gulf's eastern and western coasts. The Saudi Landbridge project and continued expansion of the North-South Railway are expected to further enhance regional freight mobility over the coming years.

The broader GCC Railway network will eventually connect Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE and Oman through an integrated freight and passenger system. Beyond facilitating trade, economists believe the project could significantly lower transportation costs, improve labour mobility and stimulate investment across sectors ranging from manufacturing and tourism to logistics and real estate.

For the UAE, passenger rail services are now moving closer to reality. Etihad Rail has confirmed plans to launch passenger operations linking Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah before expanding to 11 cities and regions nationwide. The service is expected to transform domestic travel by significantly reducing journey times and supporting economic activity between major urban centres.

Analysts increasingly view the GCC rail programme as one of the most consequential economic integration initiatives since the formation of the Gulf Cooperation Council more than four decades ago. What began as a transport project is now emerging as a strategic economic safeguard, helping Gulf economies build resilience against geopolitical disruptions while creating a more interconnected and diversified regional economy.

As global trade routes become increasingly exposed to geopolitical risks, the UAE's expanding rail ecosystem is positioning the country at the centre of a new Gulf logistics architecture—one designed not only for efficiency, but also for resilience, sustainability and long-term economic growth.