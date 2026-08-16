Full list of banned, restricted items on Etihad Rail passenger trains

Etihad Rail, the country's landmark transport project, has opened new ways of travel for passengers, reducing long hours of driving under traffic to a scenic train journey.

The inaugural Fujairah-Abu Dhabi route was flagged off on June 30. As an increasing number of UAE residents opt for this mode of transport, and with more stations set to open shortly, it is essential to know what can be carried on Etihad Rail, and what items are banned.

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Prohibited items

Explosive materials, including fireworks, ammunition Flammable and hazardous substances, including gasoline, paint thinners, compressed gases (including pressurised gas cylinders and aerosol canisters), and other materials Weapons — firearms, knives, and other weapons are prohibited unless carried by authorised personnel (for instance, law enforcement) Illegal drugs Chemical and biological hazards Large and disruptive items of all kinds: Oversized luggage or items that cannot fit the luggage area or that obstruct aisles or exits. This includes large luggage, boxes, musical instruments, and sports equipment (including surfboards, paddles, skis, snowboards, golf clubs, and other bulky sports equipment or bags) Unsecured items: Anything that cannot be safely stored or secured within the train's designated storage areas, including plants Trade items: Items whose quantity and/or packaging demonstrate that such items should have been transported by a specialised professional Customs banned items: Items prohibited by customs authorities from entering Alcoholic beverages: Carrying any type of alcoholic beverage is strictly prohibited, regardless of whether it is sealed or legally purchased Smoking devices: Electronic shisha, vaping devices, e-cigarettes, and any other electronic smoking apparatus are also prohibited Offensive items: Items that could cause offence or discomfort to other passengers, such as those emitting strong odours, as well as any other item that may cause danger, disruption, or unreasonable distress Bicycles, scooters (including e-scooters), and personal means of transport, regardless of whether they can be folded or disassembled

Restricted items

The following items are restricted on Etihad Rail services, with certain conditions for carrying them:

Luggage: Passengers cannot bring more than the allowed luggage on board. Regardless of ticket type, each traveller may bring up to 2 items of luggage free of charge. Wheelchairs are allowed if the passenger has reserved a wheelchair space at the time of booking. Only electric wheelchairs with integrated manufacturer-installed batteries are permitted Strollers or baby carriages are allowed if passenger is travelling with a child using the stroller and the stroller is easily foldable or can be disassembled. One stroller per child is accepted free of charge. Protective wrapping is recommended. Medical equipment (such as oxygen tanks or other mobility aids) is allowed if the passenger has booked wheelchair seating, provided the equipment fits within the allocated wheelchair seating area

Luggage, pet rules