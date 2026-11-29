Fujairah Police announced on Sunday, November 29, that Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road, just after Al Farfar Bridge towards Fujairah, has been closed, after a traffic accident.

Motorists heading towards Fujairah have been advised to use alternative routes to reach their destinations.

The suggested alternatives include taking the Al Farfar exit through the Al Farfar area before joining Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Road towards Fujairah City Centre, or using any of the following roads:

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Mleiha–Al Dhaid Road

Mleiha–Kalba Road

Sharjah–Khorfakkan Road

Police have urged motorists to follow traffic instructions and exercise caution to ensure their safety and that of other road users.