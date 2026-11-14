Look: Fujairah Crown Prince offers condolences to family of twins killed in fatal crash

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has offered his condolences to Sadiq Tublikat and his family after the death of his twin sons in a road accident that killed 14 people.

The twins, Mohammed and Misna, were among those killed in the 23-vehicle crash in Fujairah on November 12. Their deaths came just days after they celebrated their 21st birthday together on November 9.

The family, originally from Kerala in southern India, have been long-time residents of Fujairah.

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In a post shared by the Fujairah Media Office, the Crown Prince is seen shaking hands with Sadiq and offering words of comfort.

The Crown Prince also visited Sarour Obaid bin Spit, one of the injured in the accident.

Fujairah crash victims

UAE's Ministry of Interior early on Saturday revealed the nationalities of the victims of the traffic accident that took place on Thursday in Fujairah.

Of the 14 people who died, 10 were Emiratis and four were Indians. The 30 others injured included eight Emiratis, seven Indians, six Omanis, three Egyptians, two Jordanians, two Pakistanis and two Brazilians.

How did the accident happen?

The UAE's Public Prosecution has launched an investigation into the accident and authorities have since outlined how the deadly incident unfolded. Preliminary investigations revealed that two consecutive accidents occurred on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road (E66), in the direction of Fujairah.

The first involved a vehicle colliding with a stationary truck, while the second occurred when a truck carrying two shipping containers collided with several vehicles before overturning. The accidents took place in an area where the right-hand lane had been closed for maintenance works.

Following the interrogation of the truck driver involved, the Public Prosecution ordered his pretrial detention. Security measures were put in place while he remained in hospital.

The crash has also brought renewed attention to heavy-vehicle safety on UAE roads. The Ministry of Interior has outlined 11 traffic violations involving heavy vehicles, along with the penalties drivers can face for breaching road safety rules.

The violations and corresponding penalties are set out under Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of 2017 on traffic control rules and procedures. Depending on the offence, drivers can face fines, black points, driving licence suspensions and vehicle impoundment.