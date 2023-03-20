Free parking credit, gift vouchers: How Dubai's RTA helped UAE residents celebrate International Day of Happiness

One of the initiatives involved honouring drivers who completed 10 years without committing any traffic violations

By Web Desk Published: Mon 20 Mar 2023, 3:52 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced an array of events and initiatives to spread happiness amongst the community in celebration of the International Day of Happiness, which is marked on March 20.

The authority introduced four intiatives to celebrate the day. The first was called 'Mini Happiness Surprises', where RTA sent short text messages containing links through which residents could obtain rewards such as nol credit, parking credit, and promotional cards usable at metro stations.

The second initiative, 'Happiness Days Out', was undertaken in partnership with radio stations, and allowed residents to spend a full day of entertainment in tourist locations and attractions in Dubai.

The third initiative was 'Happiness Cards', which involved distributing 300 Reel Cinema entry cards and gift vouchers from Majid Al Futtaim. The cards were given to customers by Customer Happiness Centres managers after the completion of transactions.

The fourth initiative was dedicated to honouring 'Committed Drivers', where the top 10 drivers who completed 10 years without committing any traffic violations were offered cards from Majid Al Futtaim Group.

RTA attaches utmost importance to promoting happiness and a culture of positivity among employees and customers. It also seeks to provide a healthy environment that stimulates leadership, competitiveness and innovation. RTA’s celebration of the International Day of Happiness is part of the government’s direction to adopt principles and initiatives that promote happiness in the UAE.

