Footbridge at Dubai Metro Centrepoint station closes for Blue Line construction

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that the footbridge connecting the multi-storey car park to Centrepoint Metro Station will be temporarily closed to facilitate construction works for the upcoming Blue Line.

To minimise disruption, RTA has introduced a temporary, secure alternative passageway on Level G. Commuters are advised to follow the directional signage installed on-site, which will guide them directly to the Red Line entrance.

The temporary access has been put in place to ensure passengers can continue their journeys safely and smoothly while work on the Blue Line progresses.

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Motorists and Metro users are encouraged to allow extra time for their journeys and follow on-site guidance during the temporary change.

The Dubai Metro Blue Line is a 30-km route that will feature 14 stations, including three interchange stations, seven elevated stations and four underground stations.

The project, scheduled to open on September 9, 2029, has a budget of Dh20.5 billion. It is one of the city's largest public transport expansion projects and is expected to improve connectivity across several residential and commercial districts once completed.