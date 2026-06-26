Footbridge at Dubai Metro Centrepoint station closes for Blue Line construction

A temporary access has been put in place to ensure passengers can continue their journeys smoothly

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 26 Jun 2026, 9:49 AM
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Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that the footbridge connecting the multi-storey car park to Centrepoint Metro Station will be temporarily closed to facilitate construction works for the upcoming Blue Line.

To minimise disruption, RTA has introduced a temporary, secure alternative passageway on Level G. Commuters are advised to follow the directional signage installed on-site, which will guide them directly to the Red Line entrance.

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The temporary access has been put in place to ensure passengers can continue their journeys safely and smoothly while work on the Blue Line progresses.

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Motorists and Metro users are encouraged to allow extra time for their journeys and follow on-site guidance during the temporary change.

The Dubai Metro Blue Line is a 30-km route that will feature 14 stations, including three interchange stations, seven elevated stations and four underground stations.

The project, scheduled to open on September 9, 2029, has a budget of Dh20.5 billion. It is one of the city's largest public transport expansion projects and is expected to improve connectivity across several residential and commercial districts once completed.

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