  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Sep 10, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 18, 1447 | Fajr 04:45 | DXB weather-sun.svg39.4°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

Flying taxi in UAE: First vertiport at Dubai airport to handle 170,000 passengers a year

In the first phase, four locations — Dubai Airports, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Downtown have been selected to launch flying taxi services

Published: Wed 10 Sept 2025, 5:01 PM

Top Stories

Dubai: Motorcyclist dies on Sheikh Zayed Road after crashing into truck

Dubai: Motorcyclist dies on Sheikh Zayed Road after crashing into truck

Dubai announces stricter eligibility criteria, 90-day resignation rule for teachers

Dubai announces stricter eligibility criteria, 90-day resignation rule for teachers

Slim iPhone Air could be design win, but raises concerns about battery life, cameras

Slim iPhone Air could be design win, but raises concerns about battery life, cameras

Work on the first vertiport, which is under construction near Dubai International Airport for flying taxis, is progressing at a good pace as foundation work for the landing area has been completed, said a senior official on Wednesday.

In an interview on Wednesday, Reem Al Saffar, acting senior director for air navigation and aerodromes at General Civil Aviation Authority, said the work on parking for Dubai International Vertiport (DXV) building is underway at the moment.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Top Sri Lanka court clears way to strip former leaders of perks

thumb-image

UAE: Sheikh Mohammed appoints Lana Nusseibeh, Saeed Al Hajeri as Ministers of State

thumb-image

This Week in Golf: Wentworth hosts $9m BMW PGA Championship on DP World Tour

thumb-image

UAE: Gaza, Sudan crises expose collapse in international system, Arab leaders warn

thumb-image

Gold prices at a record high in Dubai, 22K crosses Dh405 per gram

 

In January, the UAE's first commercial vertiport for flying taxis was named Dubai International Vertiport (DXV) for its location near Dubai International Airport (DXB). DXV is a designated area for the takeoff, landing, and servicing of flying taxis, which are scheduled to start operations in 2026 by US firm Joby.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A presentation by Al Saffar revealed that the DXV station will have an operational capacity of 170,000 passengers per year and 10 landings per hour.

While speaking on the sidelines of a media briefing on Wednesday, she said the flying taxis will initially operate on fixed routes and in specific locations.

In the first phase, four locations — Dubai Airports, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Downtown have been selected to launch flying taxi services in the emirate.

As reported by Khaleej Times, the first route for flying taxi will be from Dubai International (DXB) to Dubai Marina when service is rolled out in the first quarter of 2026.

The flying taxis will reduce travel time from 45 minutes to only 12 minutes.

She elaborated that regulations are currently in place for healthcare service providers or other entities to convert their helipads to vertipads.

The UAE regulator and flying taxi operators aim to convert many helipads into vertipads as the country will roll out flying taxi operations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in 2026. The US-based firms Joby and Archer will launch an electric air taxi in the UAE in early 2026 after approval from the regulator.