First look: Inside Fujairah's Etihad Rail passenger station with mountain views

Sleek exteriors in its iconic cream and grey colours, an open plan receiving area at the entrance which immediately makes travelers feel welcome, a premium lounge with plush seating... the first passenger station of Etihad Rail at Fujairah has been carefully and thoughtfully planned. During an exclusive media tour Khaleej Times got a first look inside one of the most awaited projects in the region.

The uniform grey and cream colours with occasional streaks of red have been maintained throughout the station. As soon as passengers enter, they will be able to see the automated barriers to take them up to the platform on one side.

Right next to it is an information desk to assist travelers. Beside it, a large map showing the full route of the Etihad Rail is displayed with icons indicating key attractions including the airports, Burj Khalifa and Sheikh Zayed mosque. Large screens with details of the time, destination and platform of the trains will make it easy for visitors to get the required information.

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To one side, ticket vending machines are installed for those who want to book their tickets at the station. Passengers can choose between a one way or return ticket. Those in a hurry can decide to do a fast booking, picking just one the date and time. For travelers with a little more time, they can choose their seats and add-ons before confirming their trip.

Clear signboards indicate which way passengers can go to hail taxis, where they can park and which way the toilets and prayer rooms are. There are clearly marked pathways for people of determination to find their way around the station.

The platform

Once the passenger goes through the automates barriers, they can go up to the platform to board the train. With long, ceiling to floor windows, the platform is bright and has a lot of natural light. Passengers can get beautiful views of the Hajar mountains and the sea from this platform.

They can then step on to the open platform to board the train. The platforms are equipped with screens with information about the trains as well as large analogue clocks to indicate the time.

The station

The Fujairah Station is the first fully completed passenger station in the Etihad Rail network with an approximate footprint of 51,900 sqm with over 20,800 cubic metres of concrete and more than 2,270 tonnes of steel used in its construction.

According to an Etihad Rail spokesperson, the location of the station at Al Hilal City was carefully chosen strategically. It is just 12 minutes away from Fujairah International Airport by car, eight minutes away from the Fujairah city, five minutes away from Sakamkam Fort and six minutes away from the Umbrella beach.

Once the station becomes fully functional, there will be retail stores and other attractions, which will make the station a destination in itself. For many visitors, the Etihad Rail passenger station will be their first impression of Fujairah and the location ensures that the station is a gateway to everything that the emirate has to offer.