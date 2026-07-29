First look: Dubai Metro Blue Line’s Dragon Mart station as 1.2km tunnel completed

More than 20 metres below the ground near Dragon Mart, one of Dubai Metro Blue Line's biggest stations is beginning to take shape. Concrete walls have been built, the first tunnel has reached the station and a giant tunnel boring machine (TBM) has completed its first 1.2km journey underground.

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The milestone marks a new step in the construction of Dubai's newest Metro line. During a media visit, officials showed the progress made so far, giving a first look inside the underground station before it opens to passengers.

During the visit, Khaleej Times walked through the underground station, where hundreds of workers were carrying out construction on different levels. The giant tunnel boring machine had just broken into the station after completing its first stretch of tunnelling, and engineers said that the next phase of excavation will continue towards Al Warqa.

What the station looks like today

The station is still a busy construction site, with workers carrying out excavation, reinforcement and structural work across different levels. Large concrete walls and columns are already in place, giving a clear idea of how the station is starting to take shape.

Steel reinforcement bars can be seen across different sections, while cranes and heavy equipment continue to move construction materials around the site. Although there is still a lot of work to be completed, the basic structure of the future Metro station is now clearly visible.

The Dragon Mart or the China Market station will have a built-up area of about 39,480sqm. Around 580 workers are currently deployed at the site.

First tunnel reaches the station

One of the biggest highlights of the visit was the tunnel boring machine that has completed the first 1.2km of tunnelling before reaching Dragon Mart station.

The front of the machine, known as the cutterhead, can now be seen inside the station. Behind it is the rest of the TBM, which stretches about 160 metres through the completed tunnel.

Officials said the machine will now continue its journey towards Al Warqa, where it will dig the next section of the Blue Line.

The completed tunnel will carry two Metro tracks, allowing trains to travel in both directions.

Machine works around the clock

The tunnel boring machine operates 24 hours a day, with work stopping only on Sundays for scheduled maintenance.

On most days, it advances between 13 and 17 metres. At its fastest, the machine has excavated up to 30 metres in a single day.

Officials said that the machine digs through the ground while also installing concrete tunnel segments behind it, allowing the tunnel to be built as excavation continues.

Work progressing at nearby stations

Construction is also moving ahead at other Blue Line stations. Around 900 workers are currently deployed at International City 1, while another 600 are working at International City 2. Together with the 580 workers at Dragon Mart, about 2,080 people are working across the three station sites.

The work is progressing simultaneously at all three locations as construction of the Blue Line continues.

What's next

Although passengers will have to wait until the line opens, the project has already reached an important stage beneath Dragon Mart.

The first underground tunnel has now reached the station, construction of the station structure is moving ahead, and the tunnel boring machine is preparing to continue towards Al Warqa.

For thousands of residents who pass through Dragon Mart every day, most of this work remains hidden below the ground. But beneath one of Dubai's busiest shopping destinations, the city's next Metro line is steadily taking shape.