Extended hours, new zones: 3 key changes to Sharjah's paid parking system

The city of Sharjah has witnessed multiple changes in its parking system since the last quarter of 2024, with one of these changes yet to be implemented.

In the cultural emirate of the UAE, parking spaces are typically marked with blue and white curb markings, accompanied by signage that provides clear instructions on usage and fees.

Apart from the option of daily parking fees, users can also opt for prepaid parking subscriptions, which allow individuals and businesses to use paid parking spaces according to their chosen plans.

Subscribers may choose between a personal subscription for all areas of Sharjah or two specific areas, while businesses can opt for a city-wide parking plan. The fees vary based on the type of subscription selected. Read subscription details here.

From extended hours to new parking zones, here are the three recent changes in Sharjah's parking system.

Seven-day parking zones

Back in October 2024, Sharjah announced new timings for its seven-day zones in the emirate. As per the timings, which were implemented from November 1, 2024, motorists will pay for parking from 8am to midnight, as compared to the previous fees that applied from 8am to 10pm.

The seven-day parking zones across the city are labelled with blue parking signs.

These 16-hour paid parking zones are operational throughout the week and on public holidays. Motorists can pay parking fee through SMS. To know more about the parking fee per hour, read here.

Parking fee in Al Dhaid

Motorists visiting Sharjah's Al Dhaid will now have to pay a parking fee while parking their vehicle. This came into motion from January 1 this year and is applicable from Saturday to Thursday, between 8am and 10pm.