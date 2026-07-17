Safe car means healthy driver: UAE experts' tips on caring for your vehicle in summer

With UAE summer temperatures peaking, vehicles on the road face extreme stress that can lead to unexpected breakdowns, costly repairs, and even dangerous situations. From engine overheating to sudden tyre blowouts, the scorching heat takes a significant toll on a car’s mechanical and electrical components.

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Automotive experts emphasise that while the extreme weather poses a challenge, many of these issues are entirely preventable with proper maintenance and mindful driving habits.

Heat takes its toll on key components

High temperatures put extra pressure on several key vehicle systems, including the engine, battery, tyres, air conditioning, and braking systems, especially in a climate like the UAE, where road surface temperatures can reach extremely high levels.

Amit, General Manager at Thrifty Car Rental, highlighted the scale of the issue: “45-60 per cent of summer-related vehicle issues reported across our fleet are linked to overheating, battery, AC, and tyre-related concerns.”

The engine cooling system is one of the biggest areas of concern. Syeda Aisha Atif, a Workshop Technical Trainer and the UAE’s first certified female technician with over eight years of experience in the automotive and motorsports industry, warned about the severe consequences of neglecting the cooling system.

“Engines are the heart of a vehicle, so when something happens to that, it can bring your transport life to a halt,” Syeda explained. “Overheating occurs when one or more components in your cooling system are malfunctioning, damaged or a coolant leak develops. In extreme cases, an overheating engine can also lead to a full-blown vehicle fire that can be fatal.”

Air conditioning failure is another frequent complaint. The AC system relies on circulating refrigerant under varying pressures and temperatures. “Over time, these components can get worn out or even develop leaks or get damaged from external or internal factors, this can cause the refrigerant to leak out which will reduce cooling efficiency and stress out the other components,” Syeda added.

Batteries and tyres

Many drivers underestimate the impact of extreme heat on batteries and tyres. While battery problems are often associated with winter in other parts of the world, the UAE summer heat can accelerate battery fluid evaporation and reduce battery lifespan.

“During the summer months, we typically see 25 to 35 per cent more battery-related service requests compared to the cooler months,” Amit noted. High temperatures increase the electrical load, putting excessive stress on the battery, which can lead to internal corrosion and unexpected breakdowns. Atif pointed out that this is especially important to monitor for EV and Hybrid vehicle owners.

Tyres also face severe stress. The heat causes the air inside the tyre to expand, increasing the pressure. This can multiply significantly during the summer, leading to overinflation.

“Overinflation makes the tyre at risk of failure since it has less contact with the road surface which reduces the traction/grip while driving,” Syeda warned. “It also causes uneven wear and overtime, can lead to tyre blowouts.” Conversely, under-inflated tyres flex excessively, damage sidewalls, and can also lead to blowouts.

Biggest mistakes drivers make

According to experts, the most common mistake drivers make is ignoring early warning signs.

“Many continue using a vehicle after noticing issues such as rising temperature gauges, unusual noises, warning lights, or weaker air conditioning,” Amit stated. “20 to 25 per cent of breakdowns reported during the summer months could have been avoided with earlier maintenance or intervention. In extreme heat, small issues can quickly escalate into more serious and costly problems.”

Routine maintenance is often delayed, increasing the risk of breakdowns. Incorrect tyre care, such as over-inflating tyres or failing to check pressure regularly, is another frequent error.

Parking habits also play a crucial role. Leaving vehicles exposed to direct sunlight for long periods increases cabin temperatures and places additional strain on batteries, tyres, and interior components. “Vehicles parked outdoors for extended periods require 15 to 30 per cent more inspections or maintenance interventions than vehicles stored in shaded or covered areas,” Amit added.

Another critical mistake is driving on low fuel. “Modern cars have the fuel pump located inside the fuel tank; the surrounding fuel keeps the pump motor cool,” Syeda explained. “If you run on empty or close to empty, there is no fuel surrounding it which causes overheating of the component and leads to premature failure. External heat can speed up that deterioration process.”

Expert advice for a safe summer drive

To keep vehicles healthy and safe during the summer, preventative maintenance is essential.

“Vehicles that follow scheduled maintenance and inspection cycles experience 15 to 25 per cent fewer breakdowns or service interruptions compared to vehicles that do not,” Amit advised. “Drivers should avoid delaying maintenance appointments, ignoring dashboard warning lights, or starting long journeys without checking their vehicle’s condition.”

Syeda provided a comprehensive checklist for any road trip, encapsulated in the acronym B.L.O.W.B.A.G.E.T.S.:

B: Brakes

L: Lights

O: Oils

W: Water (coolant + windshield washer fluid)

B: Battery

A: Air (Tyre pressure)

G: Gas

E: Engine

T: Tyres (condition)

S: Self

Simple habits can make a significant difference. Parking in shaded or covered areas, using sunshades, and keeping an emergency kit in the car are all recommended practices.

“If your vehicle is in a healthy and safe condition, your safety and health is also secured,” Syeda said.