Etihad Rail asks UAE residents to nominate first passenger on inaugural service

As Etihad Rail prepares to welcome passengers for the first time, it is giving the public a chance to decide who will make history by occupying Seat 1, Carriage 1 on its inaugural trip from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi.

Through a nationwide initiative titled 'The Passenger Who Represents Us All', the rail operator has invited people across the UAE to nominate someone who has made a meaningful difference to their community through dedication, generosity or selfless service.

One selected nominee will be awarded a place on Etihad Rail's journey from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi on June 30, 2026, becoming the railway's first passenger on a journey that marks a significant national milestone.

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The initiative aims to celebrate individuals whose contributions have positively impacted the lives of those around them, whether through community service, volunteer work or acts of kindness.

Commenting on the initiative, Adhraa Almansoori, Executive Director of Commercial at Etihad Rail Mobility, said, "As we prepare to welcome passengers on board Etihad Rail for the first time, we wanted this honour to belong to someone who reflects the values that have helped shape our nation."

"The Passenger Who Represents Us All is a celebration of the individuals whose contributions strengthen communities, support others and help move the UAE forward every day," Almansoori said.

The initiative is open to nominations from across the UAE. Members of the public are invited to nominate a friend, family member, colleague, neighbour or community member by sharing why they believe that person deserves this recognition.

Nominations close on Saturday 27 June 2026 at 10am. They will be reviewed by Etihad Rail, with the selected individual announced ahead of the inaugural passenger service.

By opening the nomination process to the public, Etihad Rail is placing the spotlight on everyday heroes as it marks a major milestone in the UAE's transport history.

Etihad Rail's passenger service is expected to usher in a new era of rail travel in the UAE, offering residents and visitors a faster and more connected way to travel between emirates.