Etihad Rail will make stops at the new Al Maktoum Airport in the next 5 years as the emirate works to develop both its ground and air infrastructure to ease passenger traffic, according to Dubai Airports CEO.

This comes after Dubai Metro’s planned expansion to the new airport were approved, which Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan announced services will begin in 2031.

Paul Griffiths, the chief executive officer of Dubai Airports, said the new airport, set to open in 2032 for its first phase of expansion, will also see different transportation offerings, including an extension of the metro’s red line, an airport express link between Al Maktoum and Dubai International Airport, and “plans to run Etihad rail into the new terminal,” he said at the Big 5 Global event on Monday.

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Griffiths added that all of these will be “incredibly helpful” to customers going to and from the airport. “If we don’t develop the service offering on the ground as the technically advance in the air, then were failing in the most fundamental ways,” he said.

Speaking to Khaleej Times after his panel session, Griffiths said he has a vision where bags could be picked up and delivered from the house once technology is implemented and transportations systems are fully integrated.

“The whole ecosystem will provide a seamless, frictionless journey from start to finish where people will just feel that the whole design of the airport process has been transformed from what we perceive today,” he said.

‘A whole new ecosystem’

Al Maktoum International Airport will replace DXB as the city’s main aviation hub within the next decade. Located in Dubai South, the airport currently handles cargo planes, with commercial operations planned to begin in 2032.

It is also set to become the world’s largest aviation hub, five times the size of DXB, with an annual capacity exceeding 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of air cargo upon completion of its final phase.

Due to the sheer size of the planned infrastructure, Griffiths said the entire ecosystem will have to be moved from the northeast to the southwest corner of the city. “We're not just building an airport. We have to build the communities, relocate people, build apartments, houses, malls, schools,” he said.

“We have to effectively transplant an entire sector of the city across from one end of Dubai to the other. So that's a massive undertaking,” Griffiths added.

Passenger traffic expected to rebound

DXB is expected to welcome more than 70 million passengers this year after recording 50.4 million in the first nine months, despite travel disruptions caused by the war. The Dubai Airports CEO told Khaleej Times in an earlier interview that he expects a repeat of the post-Covid travel boom, with the operator possibly seeing passenger traffic reaching 100 million by the end of 2027.