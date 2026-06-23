Etihad Rail to launch passenger train network on Sept 30; first phase set for June 30

Etihad Rail has announced that the first phase of its passenger train services will begin on June 30, between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah stations. The passenger rail network will be formally launched on September 30, 2026.

The announcement was made as Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, inaugurated the new passenger train station in Mohammed bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi.

The preliminary operation of passenger train services will begin between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, with a journey time of 1 hour and 45 minutes. Dubai and Al Dhaid stations will be opened on September 30, 2026, in addition to the Al Dhafra region stations starting from December 30, 2026. The passenger train will complete its route at Sharjah station on March 30, 2027.

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New Abu Dhabi station opens

Sheikh Khaled inaugurated the Abu Dhabi station, and also witnessed the announcement of the passenger rail network, which will launch on September 30, 2026.

He was briefed on the station's most prominent facilities and equipment, information management systems and operational readiness procedures. He listened to a detailed explanation of the station's advanced infrastructure, future plans for its development and increasing its capacity, mechanisms to ensure easy passenger movement during peak times, and other smart solutions and services.

The passenger train stations also feature hospitality services through cafes, restaurants, retail outlets and international brands, in addition to onboard dining options, to provide an integrated transportation experience that combines comfort and meets the aspirations of all passengers, citizens, residents, visitors and investors, with the highest standards of quality and excellence in the transportation and logistics sector.

Ticket sales begin June 23

Ticket prices on the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route start from Dh55 in Comfort Class and Dh120 in Premium Class, within a fleet of 13 trains with a capacity of up to 400 passengers per train. Customers can book their tickets, with a variety of options available, through the Etihad Rail app and website starting from June 23, 2026.

The launch of passenger train services comes less than five years after the UAE announced its vision for developing the National Railway Program, which included launching the passenger train project as part of the “Fifty Projects” in 2021.

Sheikh Khaled said that the passenger train project embodies the UAE’s vision of building an integrated national transport network that enhances connectivity between the Emirates of the country, supports sustainable economic growth by facilitating the movement of people and goods, and opens new horizons for investment, tourism and urban development.

He added that the project represents a strategic investment that translates the objectives of the “Fifty Projects” by developing world-class infrastructure that supports the comprehensive development process and consolidates the UAE's leadership and competitiveness in the

The project's ahead-of-the-date completion reflects high logistical capabilities in implementing major national infrastructure projects at an accelerated pace, turning long-term visions into tangible results on the ground, and creating new opportunities for individuals, institutions, and the business sector across the country.