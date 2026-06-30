Over 10,000 Etihad Rail tickets sold ahead of first passenger train service

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times' live coverage as Etihad Rail begins first passenger service between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah]

Over 10,000 Etihad Rail tickets were sold ahead of the start of operations of the service on Tuesday. The inaugural service, which departed from Fujairah at 5.34am, arrived at Abu Dhabi's Mohamed bin Zayed City Station ahead of schedule.

A total of 6 passenger services will operate today as Etihad Rail begins the introductory operational phase of its national passenger network. Most seats for the upcoming trips over the next few days are sold out.

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A few Dubai residents stayed up late watching Fifa World Cup matches and then drove down to Fujairah to catch the train. Some residents took time off work to be part of history and take the inaugural trip.

Phased rollout of Etihad Rail train

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Mansoor Almulla, Network Performance Manager at Etihad Rail, revealed the detailed timeline for the phased opening of further stations across the country.

Following the inauguration of the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route on June 30, the network will expand in carefully scheduled stages. The highly anticipated Dubai station is set to open on September 30, 2026, along with the Al Dhaid station. This will be followed by the opening of the station in the Al Dhafra region in Abu Dhabi on December 30, 2026. The final phase of this introductory rollout will see the Sharjah University station open on March 30, 2027.

Passengers can expect a premium travel experience, with the train offering two service categories: premium and comfort. Every seat comes with Wi-Fi connectivity and individual charging ports, and all seats are reserved, guaranteeing every passenger a confirmed place. Almulla highlighted that the train employs the latest rail technology, specifically ETCS2 (European Train Control System), which enables the service to be almost entirely controlled by advanced signalling systems for maximum safety and efficiency.

When asked about his personal favourite feature, he praised the spacious, high-quality seating and the breathtaking views along the route. "The journey between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah offers passengers glimpses of the unique scenery between the two emirates," he said.

Integrated Etihad train network

To deliver a seamless end-to-end customer journey, Etihad Rail has also announced that it is working closely with the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) to integrate passenger rail with Abu Dhabi's wider public transport network, enabling customers to connect easily with buses, taxis and other mobility services as part of a fully integrated mobility ecosystem.

According to Azza Alsuwaidi, Chief Operating Officer at Etihad Rail, the rail system will make people rethink everything about where they live and work. “The first departure from Fujairah this morning is the moment a national vision becomes part of everyday life, giving people a new way to connect with one another, with opportunity and with the places that make our country so unique,” she said. "Years from now, today's passengers will be able to say they were there at the very beginning.”