Etihad Rail tickets from Dubai to Abu Dhabi now on sale for Sept 30 launch

Bookings for passengers wanting to travel on Etihad Rail from the Dubai station has now been opened. Those who want to travel on the rail network can book their tickets on the Etihad Rail website or the app.

Ticket prices from Dubai to Abu Dhabi start at Dh39 per person. The first train from Dubai to Abu Dhabi will leave at 6.15am on September 30, 2026.

It was earlier announced that the Dubai station, officially named Al Yalayis Station, is scheduled to open on September 30, 2026, alongside Al Dhaid Station in Sharjah. The new station is located in Jumeirah Golf Estates, near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), placing it within reach of communities including Al Furjan, Dubai Investment Park, and Dubai South.

More to follow soon. Please refresh this page for the full version.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.