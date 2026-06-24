Etihad Rail tickets for Abu Dhabi-Fujairah nearly sell out in 24 hours for first 2 days

The much-awaited Etihad Rail passenger network will kick off it's introductory phase on June 30, with trains plying between the newly-opened Abu Dhabi and Fujairah stations. The announcement was made on Tuesday, prompting UAE residents to flock to the Etihad Rail website to secure their seats on the first passenger trains ever to run in the UAE.

The 900-km rail network project was announced in 2021 and has been completed ahead of time, much to the delight of UAE residents who have been looking forward to this historic experience.

This will be the first train ride for many in the UAE, and their excitement is evident from the fact that tickets have almost sold out for the first day's trains.

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Tickets selling out fast

At the time of writing this article, Etihad Rail website showed all seats sold out for the 8:19am and 13:53pm trains from Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, June 30 for both classes — Comfort and Premium. Very few seats were left for the 18:39pm train from Abu Dhabi.

Despite being a weekday, launch-day excitement seems to have ensured no seat goes empty on the inaugural trains from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah.

There are three trains that will start from Fujairah daily — morning 5:34am, afternoon 10:59am and evening 17:58pm. Seats for both classes of the afternoon train are sold out on June 30, while very few are left on the morning and evening trains from Fujairah.

Seats are filling up fast for July 1 trains on the route as well. There are no seats available for Premium class on the afternoon train from Abu Dhabi on July 1.

Tickets are priced at Dh55 as an introductory offer. Passengers can choose from three fare options, with Saver being the lowest, Value for an additional Dh10 and and Flex for additional Dh20.

Getting tickets over the first weekend will be tougher. Saturday, July 4, will have two trains plying on the route — at 8:19am and 18:39pm from Abu Dhabi. Tickets are already sold out for the morning train.

Same holds for trains from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi as well on the same date.

On Sunday, July 5, Premium seats for the outbound train from Abu Dhabi are sold out already.

These ticket prices will be available for a limited time only. Travellers can book tickets up to four weeks before their journey on the Etihad Rail website or their app.

Suresh Pattali, a long-term resident of UAE, was among the first customers to try and book an Etihad Rail ticket. "We booked immediately (after the announcement). We have always tried to be part of the UAE's growth story as longtime residents, so we didn't want to miss the bus, sorry train, this time too," he told Khaleej Times.

He bought the tickets via the Etihad Rail app. "I was concerned all along if tickets would get over. Thank God, it finally worked. So excited about to be part of this great nation's history making," he added.