Dubai-Fujairah in 69 minutes: Etihad Rail to boost tourism, business for northern UAE

Etihad Rail's first completed passenger station in Fujairah will improve connectivity and support tourism and business activity when the services roll out fully, a senior company executive said.

Adhraa Almansoori, Executive Director of Commercial at Etihad Rail, said the Hilal City station is positioned to serve as a key transport hub for the emirate, linking it to a planned national passenger network connecting 11 cities and regions across the UAE. She said the station’s location near key landmarks, including Umbrella Beach, Sakamkam Fort and Fujairah International Airport, is "a gateway to everything that Fujairah has to offer."

"Once services are fully operational, this station will be among the first connecting 11 cities and regions across the UAE – driving tourism, supporting businesses, and delivering economic impact to Fujairah," she said.

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Reshape investment pattern

According to her, the Etihad Rail network will reshape investment patterns across the UAE. "We believe the way people think about investment and real estate will change — in healthcare, education, culture, and tourism — because it will allow people to explore the UAE differently," she said.

Fujairah station is one of three major stations opening this year, alongside Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Eventually, 11 stations across 11 regions will be linked.

"We are excited to grow into what we believe is going to be an iconic project that will serve many people for years to come," she added.

Passenger services are set to begin a phased introduction from 2026, carrying an expected 10 million passengers annually once fully operational.

Passenger experiences

Passenger trains will operate at speeds of up to 200 km/h, reducing travel time between Dubai and Fujairah to about 69 minutes, compared with more than 90 minutes by road. The Abu Dhabi–Fujairah journey is expected to take about 105 minutes.

"The most important value you will get out of using the train is to gain back your time and be able to use it productively," Almansoori said. She added that business travellers, employees, and families can "reach their destination refreshed and ready to take on the day."

The 51,900-square-metre terminal has been built using about 70 per cent locally sourced materials and will include passenger amenities such as retail outlets, food and beverage services and accessibility features. Trains will accommodate about 400 passengers across two classes and include Wi-Fi, power outlets and luggage space, the company said.

According to Almansoori, the train cabins have been designed with the passenger’s comfort in mind. "When we think about families travelling together, every detail matters,” she said. “Generous legroom, dedicated space for larger baggage, and seating designed with families in mind. The aim is for travelling as a family across the UAE to feel calm, comfortable and genuinely easy.”

She added that the team was conscious that for many residents, this will be their first experience of rail travel. “That is why so much thought has gone into the station experience with clear signage, comfortable spaces, staff who are there to help,” she said. “We want every passenger, no matter their age or background, to feel that they are genuinely welcome from the moment they walk in."