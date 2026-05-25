First look: Etihad Rail unveils staff uniforms ahead of UAE passenger train launch

Etihad Rail unveiled the official uniforms for its passenger-facing teams, giving the public a first look at a key symbol of the UAE’s national railway network before passenger services begin.

This move is part of the build-up to one of the country’s most anticipated transport milestones. The national railway network is preparing to connect communities across the Emirates in a phased rollout focused on safety and service quality.

The newly unveiled uniforms feature a contemporary grey palette with bold red accents. They will be worn by onboard hosts, station staff, and customer-facing teams. Designed to reflect professionalism and Emirati hospitality values, the collection also prioritises comfort and functionality suited to the UAE’s environment. Etihad Rail said the design is intended to go beyond aesthetics, becoming a visible extension of the passenger journey itself.

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Comfort, mobility and Emirati hospitality

The uniforms were developed specifically for modern rail operations in the UAE, with attention to movement, climate, and daily passenger interaction. Structured tailoring and subtle details balance practicality with a polished, recognisable identity.

The colour palette also carries symbolic meaning — grey tones representing reliability and calm, while red accents reflect the ambition and energy behind the national rail vision.

Officials say the uniforms will define the human face of the service and shape first impressions as the network prepares to welcome travellers onboard.

As anticipation builds, Etihad Rail presents the uniform reveal as a key step in shaping the broader passenger experience.

‘Face of the experience’ as launch preparations accelerate

Adhraa Almansoori, Executive Director of Commercial at Etihad Rail Mobility, highlighted the significance of the moment in the lead-up to passenger operations.

“The unveiling of our official uniforms marks an important moment in the journey towards the introduction of passenger rail services in the UAE. These uniforms are part of our visual identity, but more importantly, they represent the people who will become the face of the Etihad Rail experience for thousands of new rail passengers in the years ahead.”

She added that every design detail reflects the organisation’s core principles as it prepares to welcome its first passengers.

“Every detail has been carefully considered to reflect the values that sit at the heart of Etihad Rail: safety, professionalism, hospitality and national pride. As we prepare to welcome passengers onboard for the very first time, these uniforms help tell the story of a modern railway designed around people, connection and experience.”

The uniform rollout is part of Etihad Rail’s wider preparations for passenger services, which will be introduced in phases across key UAE stations. Further updates on routes, stations, and the passenger experience are expected in the coming weeks as the network nears full launch.