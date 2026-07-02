Etihad Rail Dh10 shuttle buses in Abu Dhabi: Routes, timings and how to book

As Etihad Rail rolls out its introductory passenger services in the UAE, the network has released comprehensive travel guidelines to help passengers navigate the new service. The initial route will connect Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, with six daily trips — three in each direction.

With over 10,000 tickets sold, UAE residents are flocking to take a ride on the country's first rail network. For those who are planning to take the train, shuttle buses are available at Abu Dhabi's Mohamed Bin Zayed City Station and go towards three destinations.

The service has to be reserved when booking the train tickets and cannot currently be booked at the station itself. Here is everything you need to know about these buses.

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Dh10 tickets

The shuttle costs Dh10 and connects the station to three key locations across the capital: ADNOC headquarters on Corniche Road, ADNEC Centre on Al Khaleej Al Arabi St, and Reem Mall and Reem Island.

There are three services during the day to coincide with the timings of the train departures and arrivals and all services transport passengers both to and from the stations.

The buses from ADNOC headquarters and Reem mall to the station run at 7.04am, 12.38pm and 5.24pm. The journey takes approximately 50 minutes. The buses from ADNEC Center depart at 7.29am, 1.03pm and 5.49pm and the journey takes approximately 30 minutes.

The buses from the station to the three locations depart at the same time: 7.39am, 1.04pm and 7.33pm.

The service is designed to remove the hassle of parking, traffic, and transfers, offering a stress-free connection between key Abu Dhabi locations and the train station.

Local attractions

The three locations to which the shuttle buses operate offer the best of Abu Dhabi to travellers. The Adnoc headquarter is located close to Emirates Palace hotel, Qasr Al Watan and the Etihad Towers which has observation deck at 300.

The ADNEC Center, which hosts some of the biggest exhibitions in the country, is located on Al Khaleej Al Arabi St. For business travellers, this shuttle bus will be the best way to get to the exhibition centre for various conferences.

Reem Mall located in the heart of Abu Dhabi city offers visitors the gateway to various other attractions located close to Reem Island including Snow Abu Dhabi. The island also offers multiple public buses routes and taxis to riders.