Etihad Rail could reshape UAE travel, but Dubai Metro, bus links are key, experts say

Etihad Rail could change the way people travel between the UAE's cities, but its long-term success will depend on how easily passengers can get from the train to their final destination, transport experts say.

Passenger services between Dubai and Abu Dhabi began on September 30, adding a new option for journeys that have long relied on private cars. The service connects Dubai's Al Yalayis Station with Abu Dhabi, while passenger trains between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah began operating in June.

Roger Cruikshank, Senior Director, Road and Rail, at AtkinsRéalis Middle East, said the railway offered a viable public transport alternative for inter-emirate travel. But getting people to use it regularly would require more than a train between cities. “The real opportunity lies in how well the rail network connects with existing transport systems within each city,” he said.

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Dubai's Al Yalayis Station illustrates the point. A pedestrian bridge links the Etihad Rail station to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station, giving passengers access to the Dubai Metro Red Line for onward travel across the city.

“Passengers will be able to continue their journey on public transport rather than relying on separate onward travel arrangements,” Cruikshank said.

Beyond the station

As the national network grows, the ease of transferring between trains, metros and buses could determine whether rail becomes part of people’s everyday routines, rather than simply another way to travel between stations.

“Rail is most effective when it forms part of a wider, connected mobility system that makes end-to-end journeys simple and convenient,” Cruikshank said.

His long-term vision is a network in which the different forms of public transport work together. “If that can be achieved, Etihad Rail will not only connect cities more effectively, but also encourage greater use of public transport and support a more connected and sustainable transport future for the UAE,” he said.

Belal Deiranieh, Senior Vice President, Transportation, at AtkinsRéalis Middle East, said better links between cities could also affect where people work and how businesses find staff and reach markets.

"Etihad Rail has the potential to strengthen connectivity across the UAE by bringing cities, employment centres and communities within more predictable reach of one another," he said.

He added, "This can influence how people access jobs and services, how businesses connect with talent and markets, and how economic activity develops across the Emirates."

But those benefits will depend on the transport options around the stations, he added. Connections to metro networks, buses and other urban services can make the railway more accessible and journeys more seamless.

“The connection between Al Yalayis Station and Dubai Metro is an important example of how integrated networks can strengthen the performance of the wider transport system,” Deiranieh said.

For experts, the question is not just how quickly a train can carry passengers between emirates. It is whether the wider network can make the entire trip practical from the beginning of the journey to the last.