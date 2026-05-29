Etihad Rail passenger trains: What to expect on board UAE's new rail service

A train gliding out of Fujairah Station towards the Hajar mountains offered one of the clearest glimpses yet of what inter-emirate travel could look like once Etihad Rail's highly anticipated passenger services begin this year.

During a media preview, a Khaleej Times team rode from Fujairah Station towards Al Bithnah Bridge as Etihad Rail prepares to launch passenger services in phases in 2026.

From the country’s first fully completed Etihad Rail passenger station, with its cream-and-grey interiors, wide glass panels, clear signage and automated barriers, the preview moved into cabins designed around practical comfort, from generous legroom and Wi-Fi.

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"We are very conscious that for many residents, and many families, this will be their first experience of rail travel. That is why so much thought has gone into the station experience with clear signage, comfortable spaces, staff who are there to help. We want every passenger, no matter their age or background, to feel that they are genuinely welcome from the moment they walk in,” said Adhraa Almansoori, Executive Director of Commercial, Etihad Rail.

Here is what passengers can expect.

Will all stations become operational at once?

No. Etihad Rail has said operations will be introduced through a carefully phased approach, with the first routes connecting Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah.

The phased rollout is intended to ensure the highest standards of safety from day one, in line with global best practices.

Which stations will become operational first?

The first passenger stations to become operational will be Mohamed bin Zayed City station in Abu Dhabi, Jumeirah Golf Estate station in Dubai and Fujairah station.

What is the full list of passenger stations?

The passenger network is expected to include the following stations:

• Abu Dhabi

• Dubai

• Sharjah

• Fujairah

• Al Dhaid

• Al Dhannah

• Al Faya

• Madinat Zayed

• Mezaira’a

• Al Mirfa

• Al Sila

Which station has been completed?

Fujairah Station is the first fully completed passenger station in the Etihad Rail network. It has an approximate footprint of 51,900 square metres and is located close to key sites in the emirate, including Fujairah International Airport, Sakamkam Fort and Umbrella Beach.

What will stations offer?

Etihad Rail stations are expected to include:

• Clear signage

• Comfortable passenger spaces

• Staff assistance

• Accessibility features

• Parking

What can passengers expect inside the trains?

As observed during Khaleej Times' train journey in Fujairah, the cabins featured comfortable seating, generous legroom, Wi-Fi and power at every seat.

They also included foldable tray tables, overhead storage and designated space for larger baggage. Family-seating options allow parents and children to sit together comfortably.

When we think about families travelling together, every detail matters. Generous legroom, dedicated space for larger baggage, and seating designed with families in mind. The aim is for travelling as a family across the UAE to feel calm, comfortable and genuinely easy. Adhraa Almansoori, Executive Director Of Commercial, Etihad Rail.

What classes will be available?

Two classes will be available:

• Comfort

• Premium

“Whether someone is in Comfort or Premium, the same care has gone into seating, legroom, connectivity and the overall feel of the cabin. The aim is for it to feel consistent and dependable from one journey to the next,” said Almansoori.

How long will trips take?

The Abu Dhabi-Dubai journey will take less than an hour by train. The Dubai-Fujairah journey will take just over an hour, while Abu Dhabi-Fujairah will take about one hour and 45 minutes.

Etihad Rail has listed the following expected travel times between key emirates:

• Abu Dhabi to Dubai: 57 minutes

• Dubai to Fujairah: 69 minutes

• Abu Dhabi to Fujairah: 105 minutes

How fast will the trains go?

Etihad Rail passenger trains will travel at speeds of up to 200km/h.

Services are expected to operate on a precise and regular schedule, providing a reliable and efficient alternative free from road congestion.

How many passengers can each train carry?

Each passenger train will be able to carry up to 400 passengers once fully operational.

The service is intended to provide a seamless and efficient travel experience for commuters, business travellers and families.